Restaurant Magic to Sponsor MOD Pizza’s Meeting of the MODS

Restaurant Magic Software, a leading restaurant back office software company, announced today that they have agreed to sponsor MOD Pizza’s Meeting of the Mods.

We are looking forward to attending the event and feeding off of the energy that their MOD Squaders create” — Michael Beck, Director of Sales for Restaurant Magic Software

TAMPA, FL, USA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic Software, a leading restaurant back office software company, announced today that they have agreed to sponsor MOD Pizza’s Meeting of the Mods. The Meeting of the MODs is a multi-day event that educates, motivates and appreciates MOD Squaders, Franchisees and Vendor Partners. The event will be held on March 13-14, 2019 in Seattle, WA and will offer attendees the opportunity to interact with over 900 MOD Squaders in one location and.

MOD is the original superfast pizza experience – a pioneering fast-casual concept that puts the customer in the driver’s seat. Artisan-style pizzas and salads are individually sized, made on demand, and ready in just minutes. MOD Pizza has over 400 locations across the United States and United Kingdom. They are known for their mission of being "more about the people than the pizza" and their focus on paying living wages. Furthermore, MOD Pizza has gained much attention for providing its employees with opportunities to give back to the community.

“MOD Pizza has been a great customer of Restaurant Magic,” said Michael Beck, Director of Sales for Restaurant Magic Software. “We are looking forward to attending the event and feeding off of the energy that their MOD Squaders create.”

About Restaurant Magic Software

Restaurant Magic Software was founded over 20 years ago with a single vision of providing restaurant operators better access to their operational data. With this access, operators can make faster decisions, optimize schedules, implement predictive ordering, and create a positive impact on their bottom line. Restaurant Magic Software provides insight to some of the largest multi-unit franchises in the world, including First Watch, The Melting Pot, Dairy Queen, and Cousins Subs. If you are interested in finding out more about Restaurant Magic Software or scheduling a demo of our software visit www.RestaurantMagic.com or call 1-800-933-4711.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.