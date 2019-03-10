Bitband a Top Vendor in the Atlassian Marketplace

Bitband is now a Top Vendor in the Atlassian Marketplace, joining the top 10% of all vendors in the marketplace.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitband is now a Top Vendor in the Atlassian Marketplace, joining the top 10% of all vendors in the marketplace. This status is in recognition of the continued excellence Bitband brings with their multiple apps in the Atlassian Marketplace, including over 1,000 companies running a Bitband app, 24/7 emergency support and 8 hours a day 5 days a week premium support, and top-notch documentation and issue tracking, to deliver the top level of experience expected of Top Vendors.

“We’re excited to be recognized as a Top Vendor in the Atlassian Marketplace. Our Git Jira Integration and Slack Jira Integration have become critical apps for fast moving agile enterprises that want to combine their cloud productivity tools. We have a ton of new innovation coming for these integrations and future integrations in the works. Atlassian has been an amazing partner and the Atlassian Marketplace has been a fast and reliable way to grow our B2B app business”, said James Bennett, Head of Product, Bitband.

The Bitband team has over 100 years of combined integration and B2B app experience. In the Atlassian Marketplace, they provide a Slack Jira Integration that provides virtually infinite ways for Slack users to be notified of any activity inside Jira and empowers teams to move along workflows from inside Slack. The Git Integration for Jira Software similarly brings all major Git cloud tools, including Github, Gitlab, and Bitbucket closer together - allowing developers to easily document and share commit information right from Git, meanwhile helping product managers and other Jira users get detailed statistics on Git and development work.

“We’ve been using both the Jira Slack Integration and Git Integration for Jira Software for over a year, and it’s allowed our development, product, and marketing teams to all work more closely together. Before we had productivity silos between these teams, but now with these two integrations we’re able to move faster, all stay in the loop around project progress, and most importantly easily move work forward in our tools of choice”, said Russell Carrillo, VP of Engineering at MoveForward.

To learn more about Bitband and their integrations check out the following links:

https://marketplace.atlassian.com/apps/1216557/slack-jira-integration

https://marketplace.atlassian.com/apps/1217479/git-integration-for-jira-software



