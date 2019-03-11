N-Hance To Showcase Rapidly Growing Global Presence With Exhibit At Paris Expo

Multinational event will connect entrepreneurs to this rapidly expanding international brand as it seeks Master Franchises for its European presence

After our success in other parts of the world, we are excited about meeting European entrepreneurs at Franchise Expo Paris and showing them the many advantages of becoming an N-Hance Master Franchise” — Joe Manuszak

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As it gears up for a push into the European market, N-Hance Wood Refinishing will be exhibiting at the 38th annual Franchise Expo Paris, to be held at the Porte de Versailles March 17-20.

N-Hance franchise owners are building strong businesses as part of the world’s fastest-growing wood-refinishing opportunity, now with more than 500 locations on three continents. They are noted experts at delivering beautiful solutions at an affordable price thanks to such innovations as N-Hance’s proprietary Lightspeed®instant-cure wood refinishing process, which allows a job to be done in as little as a single day.

The expo, one of the world’s most well-known and diversified franchise gatherings, is the perfect awareness venue for all of N-Hance’s highly sought-after wood-refreshing services, including the ability to change wood colors, as well as floor, cabinetry, siding, furniture and trim refinishing.

In addition to its unique products and services, N-Hance also is rapidly expanding worldwide thanks to its Master Franchise model, which allows ownership of the franchising rights to an entire region or country alongside the right to develop as many franchise locations as possible in that region. That exclusivity means that N-Hance franchise locations can be rolled out at a pace that makes sense for a country’s particular demographics and economic situation, creating a predictable entry and expansion process for that market, said Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development.

“After our success in other parts of the world, we are excited about meeting European entrepreneurs at Franchise Expo Paris and showing them the many operational advantages of becoming an N-Hance Master Franchise,” Manuszak said. “It’s a proven, successful business model that is designed to adapt to local conditions, which is why N-Hance has successfully entered and grown in markets from the United States, Canada, Middle East and Australia. We look forward to many exciting conversations once attendees have a look at all that N-Hance can offer them as they look to build a unique, scalable and very profitable business in their countries.”

About N-Hance Wood Refinishing™

Founded in 2001, N-Hance Wood Refinishing now has more than 500 franchises across three continents. To learn more about N-Hance international franchise opportunities, visit: https://nhanceinternational.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.