Zisk Properties Launches Property Crowdfunding in the UK

The company is set to lower the entry barrier for investors in the UK property market

With a backlog of 4 million homes & London seen as a property safe haven, the UK will have a strong demand for properties. Zisk Properties is ideally placed to help a wider set of investors benefit.” — Javed Khattak, CEO Zisk Properties

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zisk Properties is proud to announce its launch in the UK property market. With a fresh new web platform and a bright outlook on the future of UK property, Zisk Properties is a PropTech company with the goal of making property investments possible for people from all walks of life.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Javed Khattak and his brother Zafer Khattak, Zisk Properties offers property investments for as low as £100. This innovative method of investing in property is the company’s way of making property investment more accessible and providing more people with the opportunity to save through property investments in order to meet their dreams and goals in life, be it a holiday home, a dream destination, paying off debt or saving to meet a particular financial objective. The CEO is not concerned by the downturn the UK property market has been experiencing in recent times.

“I hope to instil into Zisk Properties my own values of excellence and always doing our best to outperform not only others, but even ourselves; honesty and transparency; always doing the right thing while helping those around us, and making a positive impact on the wider society and the world.”

CEO, Javed Khattak

Zisk Properties is based on grounded business concepts, including property crowdfunding; and uses technology and modern legal structures to make property transactions easier and more efficient. The company has a strong global reach with a presence in 3 countries and is set to dominate in the UK property market with a reliable team of professionals, extensive in-house knowledge, and a network of partners and associations in the property market industry. Zisk Properties aims to differentiate itself from its competitors by always focusing on the needs of the investor and revolutionising the property sector. It aims to achieve this through innovation, pushing the boundaries of technology and regulatory frameworks whilst building on its global reach.

For more information about Zisk Properties, visit www.ziskproperties.com

