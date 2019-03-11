Wisconsin Students Launch Fundraiser For Man Nearly Killed By Chiropractor, ER Doctor

Life Beyond Brain Injury members Starr Lee, Logan McHone, Thomas Hapka, Andrew Gardner, and Hannah Maes at UW-Whitewater

A Wisconsin man nearly died when a chiropractor tore his vertebral artery and a botched ER diagnosis delayed his care by two days.

WHITEWATER, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- UW-Whitewater students have launched a fundraising campaign for a Wisconsin man who nearly died from a massive brain injury after a chiropractor tore an artery in his neckThomas Hapka, 48, of Whitewater was 29 at the time of the accident and 18 years later has never received a legal settlement due to loopholes in Wisconsin’s malpractice statutes. Hapka is now in danger of losing his home.Medical records show Hapka suffered a massive stroke when the chiropractor tore a vital artery in his neck. Records further indicate the local ER did not order a brain scan and misdiagnosed Hapka with an ear infection. Hapka was close to death by the time a large regional medical center correctly diagnosed the brain injury more than two days later.Hannah Maes, a Marketing major, hopes Hapka’s story can be used to raise awareness and save lives.“When it comes to brain injuries, time lost is brain lost,” Maes said. “Delays in care can be fatal. Tom barely survived his late diagnosis, and many others aren’t so lucky.”Hapka’s story inspired students from UW-Whitewater to create Life Beyond Brain Injury. The group is raising funds for Hapka’s ongoing medical needs and organizing events for Brain Injury Awareness Month.Life Beyond Brain Injury will be hosting a Brain Injury Policy Day Town Hall with Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday, March 19th at 3 p.m. in the Whitewater City Council Chamber, at 312 W. Whitewater Street. Senator Janis Ringhand, Senator Steve Nass, and Representative Don Vruwink will join members of the community in discussing Hapka’s injury and possible policy solutions.Logan McHone, a senior Communication major at UW-Whitewater, sees cause for optimism in the upcoming town hall.“There is so much misinformation about traumatic brain injuries, and I’m excited that lawmakers are showing interest in the issue and discussing solutions.” McHone said.Those interested in learning more about the town hall are encouraged to call 262.458.4090 or visit LifeBeyondBrainInjury.org.

Life Beyond Brain Injury Interview - Channel 57, Madison, Wisconsin



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.