Training Magazine Recognizes American Fidelity for 15th Consecutive Year Company Ranks No. 98 on Training Top 125

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity has made the Training Magazine Top 125 list for the 15th consecutive year. The list recognizes companies that provide excellent training and development programs for their Colleagues.“We’re in time of great change in the way we work, similar to when computers and then the internet became common in the workplace. Now robotics and AI are becoming the standard, giving our Colleagues more time to focus on higher-level tasks and service,” said David McLaughlin, training manager. “Keeping your skills fresh is vital for adapting to these changes and serving our Customers and policyholders.”American Fidelity Colleagues have access to a career development specialist, leadership development classes, mentorship opportunities, on-site classes through Oklahoma City Community College, tuition reimbursement, online training and Company-specific certification programs.The Training Top 125 ranking is based on myriad benchmarking stats including: total training budget, percentage of payroll, number of training hours per employee program, hours of training per employee annually, detailed formal programs, learning goals, Kirkpatrick Level 3 and 4 evaluation and business outcomes measurement. The ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives and the results they achieve.###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million Customers across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year.American Fidelity has been recognized as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work for in America” by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine 13 times.The Company was also selected for several other lists by Fortune, including: Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance, Best Companies for Giving Back, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Diversity and the Human Capital 30: Companies that Put Employees Front and Center.Contact:Lindsey SparksCorporate Communications Team LeaderLindsey.Sparks@americanfidelity.com405-523-5901Melody WortmannAssistant Vice President, Corporate Communications, Creative Services and CultureMelody.Wortmann@americanfidelity.com405-523-5979



