TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harris and UWS Celebrate 15 Years of Making Music University of the West of Scotland and Harris Institute will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their unique partnership with a special event in Toronto on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.Since 2004 over 50 Harris graduates have gone on to earn Degrees on full scholarships in Scotland and over 100 UWS students have completed work placements in their field of study in Canada.“The partnership continues to be a life changing experience for all involved”, says Harris Institute founder John Harris. “It has included faculty and artist exchanges and recently expanded to offer partial scholarships to Harris graduates for UWS’s innovative Master’s Degree programs” Harris Institute ranked best private school for a 7th year in the 2019 'Media Arts Education Report' and is the only school outside of the US in Billboard Magazine's 'Top 11 Schools'. University of the West of Scotland is the highest ranked new university in Scotland in the 2019 Times University Guide.For further information:John Harris, President, Harris Institute416.367.0178john@harrisinstitute.com



