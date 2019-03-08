Nutraceuticals Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2023
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraceuticals Industry
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Nutraceuticals -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database
The global nutraceutical market has grown exponentially in the last few years and this growth is expected to continue. The market is being driven by rising health concerns, an aging population and growing per capita income in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil. The global nutraceutical market is facing various challenges such as high prices for nutraceutical products and a lack of awareness about nutraceuticals. Due to exponential growth, there are many potential opportunities to enter the global nutraceutical market. There also is opportunity for contract manufacturers of nutraceutical products which would improve product manufacturing and delivery time. Furthermore, increasing industry regulation worldwide, new product launches and an upswing in acquisitions are enhancing global nutraceutical market growth.Report Scope
This report provides market insights into the global market for nutraceuticals, with specific focus on the U.S., Europe and India and the top ingredients in those countries. It provides an array of information including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers and restraints as well as other trends and developments in the market. This market report organizes information from diverse sources into a cohesive unit that includes a comparison of premium versus mass functional product as well as the nutraceutical value chain and the evolution of functional FBS. Regulations are also covered in the scope of this report. BCC Research analyzed key categories and regions to determine the present and future nutraceutical market status and forecasted market growth from 2017 to 2023.
- 60 data tables and 44 additional tables
- A detailed overview of the global market for nutraceuticals and other food processing technologies
- Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, and Australia
- Assess global nutraceutical market based on key product segments such as functional foods, functional beverages and dietary supplements
- Information on recent developments, alliances, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions in the global nutraceutical market
- A look at the impact of regulatory, environmental, and legislative issues impacting the global market
- Identification of trends and opportunities in the food, beverage, and supplement (FBS) market for all stakeholders
- Profiles of major market players and their core competencies in the nutraceutical market, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., Nestle Nutrition, Omega Protein Corp., and Zymes LLC
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview of the Global Nutraceutical Industry
Chapter 4 Market Drivers and Barriers
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
Chapter 6 International Regulations for Nutraceutical Products
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Ingredients
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 11 Market Analysis
Chapter 12 Supply and Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
ABBOTT LABORATORIES INC.
ADVANCED ORTHOMOLECULAR RESEARCH INC.
AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
ARISTA INDUSTRIES
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO.
BASF SE
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
BENEO-ORAFTI S.A.
B. BRAUN MEISUNGEN AG
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM
CARGILL INC.
COSUCRA GROUPE WARCOING S.A.
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
DANISCO ALS
GROUPE DANONE S.A.
HOSPIRA
INOVOBIOLOGIC INC.
MARTEK BIOSCIENCES CORP.
MEAD JOHNSON NUTRITIONAL GROUP
NANTON NUTRACEUTICALS LTD.
NESTLE NUTRITION
NORDIC NATURALS
OCEAN NUTRITION CANADA LTD.
OMEGA PROTEIN CORP.
PHARMA MARINE AS
QEVA VELVET PRODUCTS CORP.
ZYMES LLC
