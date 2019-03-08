Global Food and Beverage Packaging Coating Market Analysis, Share, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025

Food and Beverage Packaging Coating – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Description:

Food and Beverage Packaging Coating is used in food and beverage packaging paint.

The consumption of organic food and beverages have been escalating owing to rising health concerns which has been significantly boosting the demand for the coatings in the packaging are backing the surged demand.

The global Food and Beverage Packaging Coating market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Food and Beverage Packaging Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food and Beverage Packaging Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzo Nobel

Arkema Group

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF Coatings GmbH

Nippon Paint Holdings

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Dow Chemical

Valspar

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rigid Packaging Coating

Flexible and Plastic Packaging Coating

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Other

