Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Water Supply and Irrigation Systems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Industry

Description

Global water supply and irrigation systems market is currently in a very crucial phase of development. There is due to mounting pressure to enhance water supply, improve quality of the water and irrigation systems as it is one of the crucial aspect of economic growth across all countries. At the same time, emerging market growth, increasing investments, rapid urbanization, rising population, improving technology and growth in agricultural industry is driving the demand of water supply and irrigation systems market.

The water supply and irrigation systems market reached a value of REDACTED in 2017 and is expected togrow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.

The water supply and irrigation systems market is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Veolia Environment S.A., SUEZ SA, Sabesp, American Water Works and United Utilities Group PLC.

Agriculture accounted for the largest share of the water supply and irrigation systems market in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is also projected to come from agriculture, which is forecasted to grow ata CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth, high disposable income, technological developments and high demand for water from the agriculture industry

Asia-Pacific is the largest water supply and irrigation systems market, accounting for REDACTED of the globalmarket. It was followed by North America and Western Europe region. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the water supply and irrigation systems market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by the Middle East which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the water supply and irrigation systems market. India and Brazil are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED,respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as decline in poor water treatment infrastructure, and low budget allocations for water treatment in developing countries.Report Scope

This research report categorizes the water supply and irrigation systems market by type include agriculture, industrial and domestic consumption.

Report Includes

- 98 data tables

- Country specific data and analysis for USA, China, Spain, Italy, France, India, Japan, Russia, Brazil, UK and Australia

- Discussion of where the state-of-the-art is in the water supply and irrigation systems market and forecast of the future commercial potential for the key market segments

- Insight into the Government Initiatives, Regulatory Bodies and Major Associations representing water supply and irrigation system industry

- Description of membrane filtration technology and its usage in water treatment plants to reduce energy consumption and increase plant efficiency

- Comprehensive company profiles of the major players in the market, including Veolia Environment S.A., SUEZ SA, Sabesp Corp, American Water Works Company Inc, and United Utilities Group PLC.

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO S.A (SABESP)

SUEZ SA

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

VEOLIA ENVIRONMENT S.A.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Country Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market Overview

Chapter 4 PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 5 Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market Customer Information

Chapter 6 Global Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

Chapter 7 Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market Regional and Country Analysis

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market

Chapter 9 Western Europe Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market

Chapter 10 Eastern Europe Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market

Chapter 11 North America Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market

Chapter 12 South America Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market

Chapter 13 Middle East Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market

Chapter 14 Africa Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market

Chapter 15 Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market Competitive Landscape

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

Overview

Services

Strategy

Financial Performance

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO S.A (SABESP)

Overview

Services

Strategy

Financial Performance

SUEZ SA

Overview

Services

Strategy

Financial Performance

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

Overview

Services

Strategy

Financial Performance

VEOLIA ENVIRONMENT S.A.

Overview

Services

Strategy

Financial Performance

Chapter 16 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market

Mergers and Acquisitions

SUEZ Acquired GE Water & Process Technologies

Eversource Energy Acquired Acquarion Water Company

Liberty Utilities Acquired Park Water Company

USS Acquired Stake in Thames Water Utilities Limited

RWL Water Acquired Acquavit

Toshiba Acquired Stake in UEM India Private Limited

Chapter 17 Appendix

Chapter 18 References

Continued...

