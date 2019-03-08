Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2023

Human Growth Hormone (hGH)-Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Human Growth Hormone (hGH) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Human growth hormone is produced by the pituitary gland and it spurs growth in children and adults. It regulates body fluids, muscle and bone growth and fat metabolism of the body. Growth hormone is important for normal functioning in humans. The deficiency of growth hormone is termed as Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) and it can be tackled by administering intramuscular or subcutaneous GH injections on daily basis.

In the coming years, this disorder can be treated by various therapeutics which are currently in their final phase of development. This would change the complete market scenario because at present only daily agents are used to treat GHD. The global human growth hormone market is likely to see strong pipeline of drugs with increased research and development activities, which would spur innovation in the market.

The global human growth hormone market is expected to experience robust growth post the launch of therapeutic drugs, primarily due to increasing patient base, and long-acting hGH formulations in development. However, the market growth is hindered by high R&D expenditures and expensive drug costs.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3080298-global-human-growth-hormone-hgh-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2018-2022

The report “Global Human Growth Hormone (Hgh) Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” analyzes the development of this market along with the market opportunities. The four major players: Novartis Ag, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Novo Nordisk A/S have being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global market along with the study of the regional markets.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Human Growth Hormone

1.2 Physiological Effects of hGH

1.3 GH Deficiency (GHD)

1.4 Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rhGH)

1.5 hGH Market by Indications

2. Global hGH Market

2.1 Global hGH Market by Value

2.2 Global hGH Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global hGH Market by Volume

2.4 Global hGH Market Forecast by Volume

2.5 Global hGH Market Share by Indication

2.6 Global hGH Market by Indication

2.6.1 Global Pediatric GHD Market Forecast by Value (2017-2022)

2.6.2 Global Other GHD Market Forecast by Value (2017-2022)

2.7 Global hGH Market by Therapeutics

2.8 Global hGH Market Forecast by Therapeutics

2.9 Global hGH Market by Region

3. Regional Markets

3.1 The US

3.1.1 The US hGH Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 The US hGH Market by Indication

3.1.3 The US Pediatric GHD Patient Population Forecast

3.1.4 The US Pediatric GHD Patient Population by Type

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe hGH Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Europe hGH Market by Indication

3.2.3 Europe Pediatric GHD Patient Population Forecast

3.2.4 Europe Pediatric GHD Patient Population by Type

3.3 Japan

3.3.1 Japan hGH Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 Japan hGH Market by Indication

3.3.3 Japan Pediatric GHD Patient Population Forecast

3.3.4 Japan Pediatric GHD Patient Population by Type

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3080298-global-human-growth-hormone-hgh-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2018-2022

4. Global Human Growth Hormone Market Opportunity

4.1 VRS-317

4.1.1 VRS-317 – The US Growth Hormone Deficiency Market

4.1.2 VRS-317 – European Union (EU) Growth Hormone Deficiency Market

4.1.3 VRS-317 –Japan Growth Hormone Deficiency Market

4.2 TransCon hGH

4.2.1 TransCon hGH –The US and ROW Growth Hormone Deficiency Market

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Long-Acting hGH Formulations in Development

5.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Cancer and HIV/AIDS

5.1.3 Rise in GDP Per Capita

5.1.4 Increased Spending on Medicines

5.1.5 Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure

5.2 Trends & Development

5.2.1 Use of TransCon Technology

5.2.2 Development of Auto-Injectors

5.2.3 Rapid Conversion of the Existing Market to Long-Acting Agents

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Cost of Treatment

5.3.2 High R&D Costs

5.3.3 Side Effects of rhGH

5.3.4 Low Share of Biosimilar

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global hGH Market

6.1.1 Global hGH Market Share Volume by Company

6.1.2 Pediatric GHD-Long-Acting Hgh Formulations by Company

6.1.3 Adult GHD-Long-Acting Hgh Formulations by Company

6.2 The US hGH Market

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Novartis AG

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Pfizer Inc.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Eli Lilly and Company

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Novo Nordisk A/S

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

hGH Secretion Control

hGH’s Physiological Effect

hGH Market Segmentation by Indication

Global hGH Market by Value (2013-2017)

Global hGH Market Forecast by Value (2018-2022)

Global hGH Market by Volume (2013-2017)

Global hGH Market Forecast by Volume (2018-2022)

Global hGH Market Share by Indication (2017)

Global Pediatric GHD Market Forecast by Value (2017-2022)

Global Other GHD Market Forecast by Value (2017-2022)

Global hGH Market Share by Daily Agents (2017)

Global hGH Market Forecast by Therapeutics (2028)

Global hGH Market by Region (2017)

The US hGH Market Forecast by Value (2017-2022)

The US hGH Market by Indication (2017)

The US Pediatric GHD Patient Population Forecast (2017-2022)

The US Pediatric GHD Patient Population by Type (2017)

Europe hGH Market Forecast by Value (2017-2022)

Europe hGH Market by Indication (2017)

Europe Pediatric GHD Patient Population Forecast (2017-2022)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3080298

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.