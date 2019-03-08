Smart Door Locks Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Smart Door Locks Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Door Locks Market:

Executive Summary

Global Smart Door Locks Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Smart Door Locks Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Smart Door Locks market are growing demand across application areas and rising investment in smart security. In addition, robust growth in demand for portable security devices, rise in security threats and increased focus of society towards Internet of Things (IoT) are some other factors impact positive growth on the market. However, high R&D investments, high cost of devices and fear of privacy intrusion and loss of smartphones are some factors which restraining the Global Smart Door Lock Market. Smart door lock is an electromechanical lock which is designed to perform locking and unlocking operation on a door when it receives such instruction from an authorized device using a wireless protocol and a cryptographic key to execute the authorization process. Smart door lock offers various benefits such as ensures a high security, convenient for elderly and physically impaired people, increases accessibility, simplify control on protection, handled via smartphones and boosts connectivity.

The regional analysis of Global Smart Door Locks Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing security concern, well-established technological infrastructure and high investments from major IoT players. Europe also contributes a major growth rate in the global Smart Door Locks market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising number of commercial as well as residential projects, rapid urbanization and disposable income.

The major market player included in this report are:

ASSA ABLOY

Samsung

Allegion

Kwikset

MIWA Lock

Master Lock

Guangdong Be-Tech

Adel

August

Honeywell

Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

Tenon

Locstar

Probuck

Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652085-global-smart-door-locks-market-size-study-by

By Product:

Electronic Cipher Locks

Fingerprint Locks

Remote Locks

Others

By Application:

Household

Commercial

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Smart Door Locks Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Smart Door Locks Market, by Product, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Smart Door Locks Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Smart Door Locks Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Smart Door Locks Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Smart Door Locks Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Smart Door Locks Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Smart Door Locks Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance - Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Smart Door Locks Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Electronic Cipher Locks

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Fingerprint Locks

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Remote Locks

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. Others

5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3652085-global-smart-door-locks-market-size-study-by



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.