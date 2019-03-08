Global Healthcare Chatbots Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Healthcare Chatbots Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2019

Executive Summary

Healthcare Chatbots Market valued approximately USD 105 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing necessity of virtual health assistance is the major factor which is driving the growth in the Global Healthcare Chatbots Markets. It is attributed to technological enhancements and increasing dependency of people on technology. Besides this, growing adoption of social media platform is also aiding the growth of the market as some of the social media platform offer chatbots, which in turn encourage people to use healthcare chatbots. Additionally, initiatives taken by numerous market players such as new marketing & advertising strategies, and promotion via online channels are likely to propel the growth in the global market. However, concerns associated with data privacy and requirement of trained expertise to develop chatbot restrict the market growth.

A chatbot is a software which is used to stimulate human conversation using artificial intelligence. These types of software used to get queries solved which are related to health. Nowadays, chatbots are able to interact only with the humans, but new applications are being designed so that two chatbots will be able to interact with each other. As the use of internet is increasing, the market of chatbot is also anticipated to grow. Moreover, rising adoption of smart devices and growing penetration of cloud based models are further expected to boost the demand for healthcare chatbots in the near future.

The regional analysis of Healthcare Chatbots Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Healthcare Chatbots Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Healthcare Chatbots market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Healthcare Chatbots Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Healthcare Chatbots Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Healthcare Chatbots Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software

Services

By Application:

Symptom checking & Medication Assistance

Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance

By End User:

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Insurance Companies

Other End users

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading Market players mainly include-

Your MD

HealthTap, Inc

Sensely, Inc

Buoy Health, Inc

Intermedica

Babylon Healthcare Services Limited

Baidu

Ada Digital Health Ltd

PACT Care BV

Woebot Labs, Inc

Gyant. Com, Inc

Target Audience of the Healthcare Chatbots Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.1. Healthcare Chatbots, by Component, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.2. Healthcare Chatbots, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.3. Healthcare Chatbots, by End User, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.4. Healthcare Chatbots, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Healthcare Chatbots Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Healthcare Chatbots Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Healthcare Chatbots Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Healthcare Chatbots, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance - Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Healthcare Chatbots, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Software

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Services

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Continuous…

