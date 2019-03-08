Global Online Tutoring Market Size study, by Courses (STEM, Language, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Online Tutoring Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

March 8, 2019

Online Tutoring Market:

Executive Summary

Global Online Tutoring Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Online Tutoring Market is continuously growing on surging trend in global scenario in the coming years. The major driving factor of global Online Tutoring market are increasing adult population with need for education, increasing awareness associated Online tutoring and favorable support from government. Additionally, increasing investment in online tutoring is the other major factor which exerts positive influence in the market growth. The major factor restraining of Global online Tutoring Market are limited internet availability and unbalanced demand and supply of online tutors. Online tutoring is the process or technique in which teaching the individuals in an online, virtual network or networked environment. In this technique teachers and learners are separately by time and space. Online learning gives educators an opportunity to reach students who may not be able to enroll in a traditional classroom course and supports students who need to work on their own schedule and at their own pace. Online tutoring offers various benefits such as flexible scheduling, affordable with ease on budget, personalized session, convenient, saves communicating time, multiple choices of tutors and periodic tracking of student’s academic progress

The regional analysis of Global Online Tutoring Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share 43% in 2017 owing to growing affordability of online tutoring courses and presence of several established teacher & learners. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Online Tutoring market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Club Z! Tutoring

Fleet Education Services

Pearson ELT

ArborBridge

BechPrep

EF Education First

Kaplan

Knewton

Revolution Prep.

Sylvan Learning

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Courses:

STEM

Language

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Online Tutoring Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Online Tutoring Market, by Courses, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Online Tutoring Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Online Tutoring Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Online Tutoring Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Online Tutoring Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Online Tutoring Market, by Courses

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Online Tutoring Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. STEM

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Language

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Others

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

