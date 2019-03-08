Global Organic Food and Beverages Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Organic Food and Beverages Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Organically grown fruits and vegetables have high nutritive value, and are free from pesticides and other chemicals. Furthermore, organic nondairy beverages are in high demand among consumers due to increase in health awareness among consumers.

The popularity of organic meat, fish, and poultry has increased among consumers, as these products are free from chemicals and contain less fat and cholesterol. Moreover, the organic baby food segment is expected to witness huge potential in the near future, as these products are safer than the conventional baby foods.

The global Organic Food and Beverages market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Food and Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Food and Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amy's Kitchen

Nature's Path Food

Organic Valley

The Hain Celestial Group

AMCON Distributing

Albert's organic

General Mills

Organic Farm Foods

EVOL Foods

Kellogg

Kraft Foods Group

Nestle SA

The Coca-Cola Company

Starbucks Corporation

Auchan

Eden Foods

Frito-Lay

Dean Foods

Danone

Pepsi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic fruit and vegetables

Organic prepared foods

Organic beverages

Organic meat

Organic dairy products

Segment by Application

Wholesalers

Distributers

Retailers

Online retailers

Table of Contents

1 Organic Food and Beverages Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Food and Beverages

1.2 Organic Food and Beverages Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Organic Food and Beverages Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Organic fruit and vegetables

1.2.3 Organic prepared foods

1.2.4 Organic beverages

1.2.5 Organic meat

1.2.6 Organic dairy products

1.3 Organic Food and Beverages Segment by Application

1.3.1 Organic Food and Beverages Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Wholesalers

1.3.3 Distributers

1.3.4 Retailers

1.3.5 Online retailers

1.4 Global Organic Food and Beverages Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Organic Food and Beverages Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Organic Food and Beverages Market Size

1.5.1 Global Organic Food and Beverages Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Organic Food and Beverages Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Organic Food and Beverages Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Organic Food and Beverages Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Organic Food and Beverages Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Organic Food and Beverages Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Organic Food and Beverages Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Organic Food and Beverages Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Organic Food and Beverages Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Organic Food and Beverages Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Organic Food and Beverages Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Organic Food and Beverages Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Organic Food and Beverages Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Organic Food and Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Organic Food and Beverages Production

3.4.1 North America Organic Food and Beverages Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Organic Food and Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Organic Food and Beverages Production

3.5.1 Europe Organic Food and Beverages Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Organic Food and Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Organic Food and Beverages Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Organic Food and Beverages Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Organic Food and Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Organic Food and Beverages Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Organic Food and Beverages Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Organic Food and Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Organic Food and Beverages Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Organic Food and Beverages Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Organic Food and Beverages Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Organic Food and Beverages Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Organic Food and Beverages Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Organic Food and Beverages Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Organic Food and Beverages Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Organic Food and Beverages Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Organic Food and Beverages Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Organic Food and Beverages Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Organic Food and Beverages Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Organic Food and Beverages Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Organic Food and Beverages Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Organic Food and Beverages Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

