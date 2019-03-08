The World Water Softener Market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72 % from 2019 to 2022

Wise.Guy.

About Water Softener

A water softener is a water treatment equipment that softens the hard water by removing the excess calcium and magnesium.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global water softener market to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global water softener market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Water Softener Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 3M

• O. Smith

• Culligan

• EcoWater Systems

• Haier

Market driver

• Growing consumer awareness about water softening products and benefits of water softener systems.

Market challenge

• Threat on the environment due to salt-based water softener systems

Market trend

• Introduction of smart water softeners by key market competitors

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Global water softener market – Market ecosystem

• Global residential water purifier market – Related market

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Global water softener market – Market sizing 2017

• Global water softener market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Global water softener market – Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Global salt-based water softener market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global salt-free water softener market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Global water softener market – Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Global water softener market by residential users – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global water softener market by commercial users – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Global water softener market – Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Water softener market in the Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Water softener market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Water softener market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity by region

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Emergence of recent technological advances to improve the efficiency of water, salt, and regeneration

• Introduction of smart water softeners by key market competitors

• Increasing demand for salt-free water softeners from the residential segment

• Other prominent trends

PART 14: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitor overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

PART 15: COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

• Competitors covered

• Competitor classification

• Market positioning of competitors

• 3M

• O. Smith

• Culligan

• EcoWater Systems

• Haier

Continued…….

