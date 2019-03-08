Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2019 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2019 Key Players, Segmentation, Industry and Demand Forecast to 2025 ”.

PUNE, MH, INDIA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 126 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Pharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical supplies, medical devices and equipment, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories. 


The classification of Pharmaceutical Logistics includes Non-cold Chain Logistics and Cold Chain Logistics. The proportion of Non-cold Chain Logistics in 2016 is about 93.5%, and the proportion of Cold Chain Logistics in 2016 is about 6.5%. 


Pharmaceutical Logistics are application in Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma and Specially Pharma. The most of Pharmaceutical Logistics is Chemical Pharma, and the market share of that is about 67.6 % in 2016. 


This report studies the global market size of Pharmaceutical Logistics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Pharmaceutical Logistics in these regions. 

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3799381-global-pharmaceutical-logistics-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

This research report categorizes the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Deutsche Post DHL 
Kuehne + Nagel 
UPS 
DB Group 
FedEx 
Nippon Express 
World Courier 
SF Express 
Panalpina 
CEVA 
Agility 
DSV 
Kerry Logistics 
CH Robinson 
VersaCold 
Marken 
Air Canada Cargo

Market size by Product 
Cold Chain Logistics 
Non-cold Chain Logistics 
Market size by End User 
Bio Pharma 
Chemical Pharma 
Specially Pharma

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3799381-global-pharmaceutical-logistics-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Pharmaceutical Logistics Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Cold Chain Logistics 
1.4.3 Non-cold Chain Logistics 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Bio Pharma 
1.5.3 Chemical Pharma 
1.5.4 Specially Pharma 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

……….

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Deutsche Post DHL 
11.1.1 Deutsche Post DHL Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Deutsche Post DHL Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Deutsche Post DHL Pharmaceutical Logistics Products Offered 
11.1.5 Deutsche Post DHL Recent Development 
11.2 Kuehne + Nagel 
11.2.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Kuehne + Nagel Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Kuehne + Nagel Pharmaceutical Logistics Products Offered 
11.2.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development 
11.3 UPS 
11.3.1 UPS Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 UPS Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 UPS Pharmaceutical Logistics Products Offered 
11.3.5 UPS Recent Development 
11.4 DB Group 
11.4.1 DB Group Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 DB Group Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 DB Group Pharmaceutical Logistics Products Offered 
11.4.5 DB Group Recent Development 
11.5 FedEx 
11.5.1 FedEx Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 FedEx Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 FedEx Pharmaceutical Logistics Products Offered 
11.5.5 FedEx Recent Development 
11.6 Nippon Express 
11.6.1 Nippon Express Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Business Overview 
11.6.3 Nippon Express Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.6.4 Nippon Express Pharmaceutical Logistics Products Offered 
11.6.5 Nippon Express Recent Development 
11.7 World Courier 
11.7.1 World Courier Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Business Overview 
11.7.3 World Courier Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.7.4 World Courier Pharmaceutical Logistics Products Offered 
11.7.5 World Courier Recent Development 

……..CONTINUED

        

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Organic Food and Beverages Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025
Quality Management Courses Market 2019–2023 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts
Global Luxury Hotels Market Shares, Detailed Insights, Key Manufacturers and Forecast up to 2025
View All Stories From This Author