CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated Genes Market 2019 Key Players, Segmentation and Demand Forecast to 2025

Global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market

Global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Description

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) are segments of prokaryotic DNA containing short repetitions of base sequences. Each repetition is followed by short segments of "spacer DNA" from previous exposures to a bacteriophage virus or plasmid. 

The CRISPR/Cas system is a prokaryotic immune system that confers resistance to foreign genetic elements such as those present within plasmids and phages, and provides a form of acquired immunity. CRISPR associated proteins (Cas) use the CRISPR spacers to recognize and cut these exogenous genetic elements in a manner analogous to RNA interference in eukaryotic organisms. CRISPRs are found in approximately 40% of sequenced bacterial genomes and 90% of sequenced archaea.

CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe and North America. Among them, North America region accounted for more than 45.70% of the total market of global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes. 

The global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes market is valued at 350 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 5220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 40.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This research report categorizes the global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Caribou Biosciences 
Addgene 
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 
Merck KGaA 
Mirus Bio LLC 
Editas Medicine 
Takara Bio USA 
Thermo Fisher Scientific 
Horizon Discovery Group 
Intellia Therapeutics 
GE Healthcare Dharmacon

Market size by Product 
Genome Editing 
Genetic engineering 
gRNA Database/Gene Librar 
CRISPR Plasmid 
Human Stem Cells 
Genetically Modified Organisms/Crops 
Cell Line Engineering 
Market size by End User 
Biotechnology Companies 
Pharmaceutical Companies 
Academic Institutes 
Research and Development Institutes

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Genome Editing 
1.4.3 Genetic engineering 
1.4.4 gRNA Database/Gene Librar 
1.4.5 CRISPR Plasmid 
1.4.6 Human Stem Cells 
1.4.7 Genetically Modified Organisms/Crops 
1.4.8 Cell Line Engineering 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Biotechnology Companies 
1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Companies 
1.5.4 Academic Institutes 
1.5.5 Research and Development Institutes 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

……….

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Caribou Biosciences 
11.1.1 Caribou Biosciences Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Caribou Biosciences CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Caribou Biosciences CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered 
11.1.5 Caribou Biosciences Recent Development 
11.2 Addgene 
11.2.1 Addgene Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Addgene CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Addgene CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered 
11.2.5 Addgene Recent Development 
11.3 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 
11.3.1 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered 
11.3.5 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS Recent Development 
11.4 Merck KGaA 
11.4.1 Merck KGaA Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 Merck KGaA CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 Merck KGaA CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered 
11.4.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development 
11.5 Mirus Bio LLC 
11.5.1 Mirus Bio LLC Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 Mirus Bio LLC CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Mirus Bio LLC CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered 
11.5.5 Mirus Bio LLC Recent Development 
11.6 Editas Medicine 
11.6.1 Editas Medicine Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Business Overview 
11.6.3 Editas Medicine CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.6.4 Editas Medicine CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered 
11.6.5 Editas Medicine Recent Development 
11.7 Takara Bio USA 
11.7.1 Takara Bio USA Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Business Overview 
11.7.3 Takara Bio USA CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.7.4 Takara Bio USA CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered 
11.7.5 Takara Bio USA Recent Development 

……..CONTINUED

