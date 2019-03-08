CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated Genes Market 2019 Key Players, Segmentation and Demand Forecast to 2025 ”.
PUNE, MH, INDIA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 117 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) are segments of prokaryotic DNA containing short repetitions of base sequences. Each repetition is followed by short segments of "spacer DNA" from previous exposures to a bacteriophage virus or plasmid.
The CRISPR/Cas system is a prokaryotic immune system that confers resistance to foreign genetic elements such as those present within plasmids and phages, and provides a form of acquired immunity. CRISPR associated proteins (Cas) use the CRISPR spacers to recognize and cut these exogenous genetic elements in a manner analogous to RNA interference in eukaryotic organisms. CRISPRs are found in approximately 40% of sequenced bacterial genomes and 90% of sequenced archaea.
CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe and North America. Among them, North America region accounted for more than 45.70% of the total market of global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes.
The global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes market is valued at 350 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 5220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 40.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3799389-global-crispr-and-crispr-associated-cas-genes-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
This research report categorizes the global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Caribou Biosciences
Addgene
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
Merck KGaA
Mirus Bio LLC
Editas Medicine
Takara Bio USA
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Horizon Discovery Group
Intellia Therapeutics
GE Healthcare Dharmacon
Market size by Product
Genome Editing
Genetic engineering
gRNA Database/Gene Librar
CRISPR Plasmid
Human Stem Cells
Genetically Modified Organisms/Crops
Cell Line Engineering
Market size by End User
Biotechnology Companies
Pharmaceutical Companies
Academic Institutes
Research and Development Institutes
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3799389-global-crispr-and-crispr-associated-cas-genes-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Genome Editing
1.4.3 Genetic engineering
1.4.4 gRNA Database/Gene Librar
1.4.5 CRISPR Plasmid
1.4.6 Human Stem Cells
1.4.7 Genetically Modified Organisms/Crops
1.4.8 Cell Line Engineering
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Biotechnology Companies
1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Companies
1.5.4 Academic Institutes
1.5.5 Research and Development Institutes
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Caribou Biosciences
11.1.1 Caribou Biosciences Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Caribou Biosciences CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Caribou Biosciences CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered
11.1.5 Caribou Biosciences Recent Development
11.2 Addgene
11.2.1 Addgene Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Addgene CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Addgene CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered
11.2.5 Addgene Recent Development
11.3 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
11.3.1 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered
11.3.5 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS Recent Development
11.4 Merck KGaA
11.4.1 Merck KGaA Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Merck KGaA CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Merck KGaA CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered
11.4.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development
11.5 Mirus Bio LLC
11.5.1 Mirus Bio LLC Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Mirus Bio LLC CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Mirus Bio LLC CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered
11.5.5 Mirus Bio LLC Recent Development
11.6 Editas Medicine
11.6.1 Editas Medicine Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Editas Medicine CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Editas Medicine CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered
11.6.5 Editas Medicine Recent Development
11.7 Takara Bio USA
11.7.1 Takara Bio USA Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Takara Bio USA CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Takara Bio USA CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered
11.7.5 Takara Bio USA Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.