Global Artificial Grass Market 2019 Analysis, Consumption, Segmentation, Trend, Share, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

“Artificial Grass - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Artificial Grass Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Artificial Grass - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database

In 2018, the global Artificial Grass market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Grass status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Grass development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DowDuPont (US)

Tarkett (France)

Controlled Products (US)

Shaw Industries Group (US)

Victoria PLC (UK)

Get Free Sample Report of Artificial Grass Market@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3793810-global-artificial-grass-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Flooring

Wall cladding

Market segment by Application, split into

Contact sports

Football

Rugby

Hockey

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Grass status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Grass development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Grass are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Complete report with Comprehensive table of contents@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3793810-global-artificial-grass-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Grass Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Flooring

1.4.3 Wall cladding

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Grass Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Contact sports

1.5.3 Football

1.5.4 Rugby

1.5.5 Hockey

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Grass Market Size

2.2 Artificial Grass Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Grass Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Artificial Grass Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Grass Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Artificial Grass Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Grass Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Artificial Grass Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Artificial Grass Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Grass Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Grass Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 DowDuPont (US)

12.1.1 DowDuPont (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Artificial Grass Introduction

12.1.4 DowDuPont (US) Revenue in Artificial Grass Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 DowDuPont (US) Recent Development

12.2 Tarkett (France)

12.2.1 Tarkett (France) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Artificial Grass Introduction

12.2.4 Tarkett (France) Revenue in Artificial Grass Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Tarkett (France) Recent Development

12.3 Controlled Products (US) ……………….

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Continued………................

Buy Artificial Grass Market Report Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3793810



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.