Smart Connected Washing Machines Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Market
The smart connected top load washer segment led the market and accounted for close to 62% of the market share in terms of revenue. Top load washing machines are faster and have larger capacity drums that are capable of washing bigger loads of laundry in a single cycle.
In terms of geography, the Americas dominated the global smart connected washing machine market. Recent technological advancements and increasing awareness among customers in the Americas, especially the US, is likely to spur the growth of this market. Moreover, factors like high internet and smartphone penetration in the region will aid in this market’s growth in the next few years.
The global Smart Connected Washing Machines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Smart Connected Washing Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Connected Washing Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Whirlpool
LG Electronics
Robert Bosch
Electrolux
Samsung
GE Appliances
Siemens
Haier
Midea
Panasonic Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Top Load
Front Load
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Table of Contents
1 Smart Connected Washing Machines Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Connected Washing Machines
1.2 Smart Connected Washing Machines Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Top Load
1.2.3 Front Load
1.3 Smart Connected Washing Machines Segment by Application
1.3.1 Smart Connected Washing Machines Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Market Size
1.5.1 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Smart Connected Washing Machines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Smart Connected Washing Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Smart Connected Washing Machines Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Smart Connected Washing Machines Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…………………….
11 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Market Forecast
11.1 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Smart Connected Washing Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Smart Connected Washing Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Smart Connected Washing Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Smart Connected Washing Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Smart Connected Washing Machines Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Smart Connected Washing Machines Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Smart Connected Washing Machines Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Smart Connected Washing Machines Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
…………………
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Smart Connected Washing Machines
Table Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Top Load Product Picture
Table Top Load Major Manufacturers
Figure Front Load Product Picture
Table Front Load Major Manufacturers
Table Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Consumption (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
Figure Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018
Figure Residential
Figure Commercial
Table Smart Connected Washing Machines Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)
