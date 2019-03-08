Smart Connected Washing Machines Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Smart Connected Washing Machines Market

The smart connected top load washer segment led the market and accounted for close to 62% of the market share in terms of revenue. Top load washing machines are faster and have larger capacity drums that are capable of washing bigger loads of laundry in a single cycle.

In terms of geography, the Americas dominated the global smart connected washing machine market. Recent technological advancements and increasing awareness among customers in the Americas, especially the US, is likely to spur the growth of this market. Moreover, factors like high internet and smartphone penetration in the region will aid in this market’s growth in the next few years.

The global Smart Connected Washing Machines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Connected Washing Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Connected Washing Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Whirlpool

LG Electronics

Robert Bosch

Electrolux

Samsung

GE Appliances

Siemens

Haier

Midea

Panasonic Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Top Load

Front Load

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

