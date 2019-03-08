Global Masonry White Cement: 2019 Consumption, Capacity, Production, Sales, Market and Revenue Forecast To 2025
Masonry white cements are white Portland cement-based products that designed for making white or colored mortars as designated by ASTM specification C270 "Mortars for Unit Masonry." Manufactured to meet ASTM C91, these products blend white Portland cement with finely ground white limestone, combined with process additions that enhance water retention, workability, boardlife, and durability.
Currently, Masonry White Cement market has a certain potential in USA, Europe, Mid-east and Asia Market. These areas demand are relatively stable, with slightly growth. During these years, Europe and Middle East’s masonry white cement industry maintains a rapid growth.
Middle East dominated the global masonry white cement production market in terms of volume, accounting for 28.10% of the overall market in 2016. Egypt, Iran, Turkey and Kuwait, the key regional markets in Middle East are expected to witness a surge in masonry white cement demand owing to a favorable regulatory scenario and high consumer awareness. Big News in White cement industry are: Lafarge merged with Holcim in 2014, and Boral (Australia),CBR Heidelberg Cement(Belgium) turned permanent closure of their plants in the year.
In the next few years, the USA region's demand for masonry white cement will continue to expand, while Mid-east has become a major exporter, and this state will be maintained in the next period of time.
Global Masonry White Cement market size will increase to 780 Million US$ by 2025, from 660 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Masonry White Cement.
This report researches the worldwide Masonry White Cement market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Masonry White Cement breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Cementir Holding
LafargeHolcim
Federal White Cement
Royal White Cement
Sesco Cement Corp.
Titan America
