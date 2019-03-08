Crescent Purchases Silicon Valley Retreat - Converting to New Canyon Ranch Wellness Concept

Crescent enters Northern California market with new Canyon Ranch brand concept in picturesque Woodside, California.

This investment is a rare opportunity to acquire an asset that perfectly fits the new Canyon Ranch concept in a thriving market that focuses on wellness - the San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley.” — Jason Anderson, Co-CEO of Crescent

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) announced today that it purchased Skylonda Lodge, a 38-room retreat property located in Woodside, Calif. The scenic property sits on 16 acres off Skyline Drive, with 14 guest rooms and 24 additional guest rooms in standalone luxury treehouses nestled in Woodside’s forested hills and only 30 miles from San Franciso and San Jose.

After a significant renovation, the property will open as Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat – Woodside and will be managed by Canyon Ranch. Canyon Ranch, the integrative wellness industry leader for four decades, is making its initial entrance into California with its first retreat model that offers guests personalized wellness stays with three, four, or seven-day retreats. The property is slated to open this summer.

“This investment is a rare opportunity to acquire an asset that perfectly fits the new Canyon Ranch concept in a thriving market that focuses on wellness,” said Jason Anderson, Co-CEO of Crescent. “With over 7.5 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley, we believe the new retreat-focused property will be well received by those in the surrounding area for leisure stays and corporate retreats.”

Canyon Ranch has wellness destination resorts in Tucson, Ariz., and Lenox, Mass., as well as spa offerings in world-class hotels and onboard luxury cruise ships. Drawing upon 30 years of successful retreats at the Life Enhancement Center at the flagship resort in Tucson, Ariz., Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat – Woodside presents wellness seekers with community-driven, introspective, and nature-infused experiences for rejuvenation and restoration, complementing the transformative offerings found at Canyon Ranch Resorts. Guests will enjoy a fully curated program with select, thoughtfully chosen activities, encompassing multiple themes including but not limited to mind-body, joy, culinary, movement and wellness. Outdoor activities will include year-round hiking and biking adventures to nearby world-class trails. A nature trail and a challenging obstacle course are canopied by ancient towering Redwoods.

The 16-acre retreat property, formerly Skylonda Lodge, enveloped by Woodside’s forested hills will be redesigned by Cole Martinez Curtis & Associates. The new aesthetic will embrace the surrounding natural beauty and create connectivity with the outdoors throughout each space. The property features inviting guest rooms, an indoor/outdoor training zone, a boutique spa, sauna, an indoor saline pool and whirlpool, and plenty of opportunities to enjoy the surrounding beauty from the expansive wraparound decks, labyrinth, and grounds. Immersed among the towering Redwoods, with private decks nestled in the forest, luxury treehouses are elevated on stilts so guest rooms ‘retreat to nature.’

For more information on Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat – Woodside please visit canyonranch.com/woodside or call 855-277-8877 beginning March 8, 2019.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management and investment capacity of more than $4 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I the company acquires, develops and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily and hospitality assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.

ABOUT CANYON RANCH®

Canyon Ranch® has been a trailblazer and an industry-leading proponent of the wellness lifestyle since its founding in 1979, operating the world's most celebrated collection of life-enhancement properties, holistic living developments, and complementary brand extensions. Over the past four decades, Canyon Ranch has imparted their integrative expertise to more than 1 million guests on land, nearly 1.3 million at sea and now over 650,000 in the air. Canyon Ranch has wellness destination resorts in Tucson, Arizona and Lenox, Massachusetts. In addition, Canyon Ranch operates the world’s largest day spa at The Venetian® & The Palazzo® hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada and 22 Canyon Ranch at Sea® wellness facilities onboard luxury cruise ships: Cunard Cruise Line, Oceania® Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, and on Celebrity Cruises®. Canyon Ranch is a 13-time winner of Travel + Leisure's Best Spa Award, an 11-time recipient of the Condé Nast Traveler Best Destination Spa Award, is honored by Town & Country as one of the ‘Best Luxury Spas in the World’ in their 2017 Spa Awards and is recognized as the ‘Best Wellness Program’ by Virtuoso’s ‘Best of the Best’ 2017 awards.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.