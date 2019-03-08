Nicholas Horbaczewski, the CEO & Founder of the Drone Racing League (DRL) James West CEO of Arfinn Med Michael Trzecieski and Lisa Harun

Cannabis' legalization opens up new business ventures and ideas; Drone's ubiquity and cheap price has spawned huge drone raceways.

Autonomous drone technology is creating the next “Deep Blue” moment, and it’s going to change sports forever.” — Nicholas Horbaczewski, CEO of Drone Racing League

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant with a robust background and a visionary interviewer. Most recently he interviewed with people from two rapidly growing sectors.What better way to build a brand and image that to be on the cutting edge with real products and audience to go with it. Fotis Georgiadis sees this in drone racing. Not only is this cutting edge, but has been watched by over 57 million fans! Taken from his interview : “I had the pleasure of interviewing Nicholas Horbaczewski, the CEO & Founder of the Drone Racing League (DRL), the global, professional drone racing circuit that’s been watched by more than 57 million fans on top sports networks like ESPN, Sky and ProSieben in 90 countries worldwide. Internationally recognized for building the Sport of The Future, Nicholas has been named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 50 Most Innovative Entrepreneurs, selected to Crain’s 40 Under 40 list, recognized by Fast Company for founding one of the Most Innovative Companies in the world, and awarded by Ad Age for creating the Startup to Watch.”As Nicholas Horbaczewski discusses in the interview, drone racing is taking the next step already and bringing AI into the picture, another area that Fotis Georgiadis is following closely.“We recently launched our new Artificial Intelligence Robotic Racing (AIRR) Circuit to help develop the first professional autonomous racing drone. In partnership with Lockheed Martin, we’re recruiting teams of the best and the brightest engineers to design an AI framework, capable of flying a drone without any human intervention, and compete in AIRR for a chance to win more than $2 million.” Anyone interested in participating in AIRR can apply here: https://HeroX.com/AlphaPilot Switching gears to another cutting edge industry, we see Fotis Georgiadis interviewed James West CEO of Arfinn Med. Cannabis has seen a massive increase in use but lacks serious medial research. James West saw this hole in the industry giving him the idea for Arfinn Med, “to provide a clearinghouse of credible peer-based cannabis treatment data for medical professionals to use as a resource with their patients.”Here is an interesting portion of the interview:Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the cannabis industry? Can you share 3 things that most concern you?I’m excited about:-More access to medical research in the future as federal restrictions get reformed-More states recognizing the need to look into medical use of cannabis-A national dialogue on Cannabis in generalI’m concerned about:-A lasting stigma associated with cannabis. Since it has been an illegal product for so long, some people still disregard any positive information about it immediately.-Access to reliable information.-Influx of people into the space with a ‘get rich quick’ outlook.While on the cannabis topic, Fotis Georgiadis secured an interview with VAPIUM (R)'s own Michael Trzecieski and Lisa Harun. They had started out as one company, but by listening to the market, the community around them, realized that cannabis was about to make a large move on to the world stage.In a similar discussion as with Arfinn Med, Fotis Georgiadis ask the critical questions again:Fotis Georgiadis: Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Cannabis industry? Can you share 3 things that most concern you?Michael Trzecieski and Lisa Harun: 1) A broad recognition that cannabis is medicine — it is remarkably rewarding to be able to innovate and bring to market new products that empower people to address their health challenges.2) Compliance. Guidelines and standards so that what we are building is defensible in 10 and 20 years. As a company we have sought employ best manufacturing practices from inception- our factory is ISO 13485 certified.3) Data!Misconception and stigma that influences how legalization is rolling out globally is what most concerns me. Specifically:1) People who use cannabis are stoners and are lazy couch potatoes. The reality, as evidenced by a number of studies, is that cannabis users tend to be more active and engaged than other individuals — and it’s abundantly clear that there are millions of talented and productive people who utilize cannabis in their daily lives.2) All cannabis is psychotropic –This is simply not the case. CBD, aka cannabidiol is psychoactive, however it is non-intoxicating (will not affect motor skills). Many users find that using CBD provides them with the health and wellness benefits of cannabis without the “high”.3) Heavy taxation of medical patients.Again we see Fotis Georgiadis bringing to light the latest in technology and cannabis use. He is helping these companies reach large audience while at the same providing a platform through which they can tell their story.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. 