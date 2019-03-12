101VOICE Awarded 2018 Unified Communications Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

101VOICE Awarded Unified Communications Excellence 2018

101VOICE Managed Cloud VoIP services Recognized for excellence and quality in delivering unified communications solutions by the INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine.

We have built our Cloud Communication family of services with robust UC features to be the last communication system any business will ever need to buy, as we provide all the updates & upgrade.” — Arman Eghbali

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Management Corp, dba 101VOICE announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named 101VOICE Managed Cloud Services as a recipient of the 2018 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

101VOICE is a leading provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) to commercial businesses, schools, state and local government across the US. “For the past 10 years, we have prided ourselves with offering state-of-the-art technologies and customized solutions built for businesses and their specific goals and requirements, in addition to the expected and traditional solutions every business demands,” said Arman Eghbali, President. “As a Managed Cloud Communications services provider, UCaaS from 101VOICE is the one place companies of all shapes and sizes can find the tools and flexibility they need to capture meaningful value for their business, integrated all in one place. 101VOICE offers the best value, and the best short term and long term return on investment available anywhere. In addition to feature-rich, managed cloud telephony, with 101TEXT and 101HUB, Galaxy WiFi, and more, 101VOICE is the “one-stop-shop” to provide businesses everything they need for UCaaS. The 101VOICE family of services is the last communication system any business will ever need to buy,” said Eghbali. For more info, visit www.101VOICE.com, contact by phone at 408-739-1100 or email at sales@101VOICE.com

“Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I am so impressed with 101VOICE’s commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “It’s inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from 101VOICE

About 101VOICE

101VOICE is a product and service of IT Management Corporation. 101VOICE provides a broad family of integrated managed cloud telephony and unified communications (UCaaS) services. IT Management Corporation dba 101VOICE is a recognized and rapidly growing company, recently added to the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US. 101VOICE is HIPAA certified and PCI compliant. Service quality, competitive pricing, service reliability, and exceptional, top-notch customer service are the cornerstones of the value 101VOICE delivers to each and every 101VOICE customer. IT Management Corp offers a full range of services designed to keep IT networking systems operating smoothly and efficiently. Skilled technology consultants can help guide and assist customers in determining which services are best suited to optimize the performance of systems, covering the full spectrum from basic to advanced, with turn-key custom networking solutions.



About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.