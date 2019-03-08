Mega-Music Producer Mally Mall Signs TOP Producer Talent / Mall Projects Break Streaming Numbers

Mega-Music Producer Mally Mall Signs TOP Producer Talent Mall-Produced Projects Continue to Post World-Wide Record Breaking Streaming Numbers

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a continuously increasing music production slate with chart-topping recording talent, mega-music producer Mally Mall has signed production agreements with several top music producers including writer / artist and platinum-certified "Guatemala" co-producer, Tune DaRula; Scorp Dezel, super producer for Lil Wayne and G-Eazy; and engineer / producer Gabe Sackier, long-time Skrillex collaborator.

With a slew of hits including the Mall-produced and JonFX, Skrillex co-produced posthumous collab with XXXTentacion and Lil Pump, "Arms Around You," Mall recently lent production duties to OSBS singles featuring Lil Baby "Fall Back" co-produced with Scorp Dezel and "I Know" featuring 2Chainz co-produced with producer / songwriter ISM.

First and second quarter 2019, have Mall producing projects ranging from EP's, singles and enviable collabs for a deep field of musical talent including PnB Rock, DJ Durell and Migos, Gunna, Saweetie, Jeremiah, Pitbull, Ozuno, JuicyJ, Maluma, Jason Derulo, Young Thug, and Gucci Mane. Mall continues ongoing work with projects for French Montana and Rae Sremmurd break out phenome Swae Lee.

"I continue to be completely blessed and humbled by the absolutely incredible talent I have the opportunity to work and collaborate with side-by-side, week-to-week, project-to-project," Mall said about his current packed project slate. "The mix of young, fresh, unique talent working with some of the more established artists I have had the opportunity of putting together will yield even further creative opportunities, for not only music, but some very special film and TV projects as well."

Mally Mall is repped by Gordon Dillard of the powerhouse management firm, Maverick Management in Beverly Hills, CA.

Born and raised in Northern California of Brazilian / Egyptian heritage, Mally Mall started his music career working with industry veterans Ant Banks and Rick Rock. Influenced by the Bay Area music scene, Mall has unequivocally helped to shape the landscape of the music industry today working with a ‘who’s who’ of artists including Drake, Justin Bieber, Future, French Montana, Pusha T, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, TyDolla$ign, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Tyga and Usher.

Still shaping today's music culture, Mall continues producing and collaboration efforts with Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Jason Derulo, Party Next Door, Lil Pump, Offset, G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert and The Weeknd. With creative and entrepreneurial interests outside of music, Mall served as an Executive Producer for the documentary “2 Turntables and a Microphone, The Life and Death of Jam Master J” alongside rapper/actor 50 cent. To date, Mally Mall has received three Grammy Awards, more than 20 Grammy noms with Mall-produced artists collectively representing more than 1.75 billion streams worldwide.



