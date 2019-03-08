As UN Human Rights Council meets - Tamil Women in Sri Lanka are still Searching for the Babies who Disappeared

Mrs. Balambihai Murugadas

Tamil Women are Forced to Live Among Sri Lankan Security Forces who Raped them, Killed & Disappeared their Loved Ones.* 90 Thousand Tamil War Widows Suffers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --As UN Human Rights Council meets in Geneva, Tamil women are still Searching for the Babies who disappeared and forced to live Among the Troops who raped them, said Mrs. Balambihai Murugadas , Minister for Women Affairs, Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE).Sri Lanka will be on the agenda of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to assess whether Sri Lanka has fulfilled its obligation to the Council outlined in the Resolution 30/1 and 34/1, which was cosponsored by Sri Lanka and passed passed unanimously by the Council on March 2017, for the international crimes committed against Tamils especially the women ten years ago in 2009.Sri Lanka not only failed to fulfill its commitments to UNHRC, its President and Prime Minister have repeatedly and categorically stated that they will not fulfill its commitments, especially about establishing a Hybrid Court consisting of foreign judges and prosecutors.Failure for UN Human Rights Council to act decisively on Sri Lanka will have serious impact on the lives of Tamil women in Sri Lanka. Any more extension of time given to Sri Lanka or fail to refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) will give green light to the Sri Lankan Government to continue and intensify its abuses against Tamils especially against Tamil women, including their documented practice of holding Tamil women in “Rape Camps.”UNHRC should also appoint a Special Rapporteur on Sri Lanka to report to the Council every six months about the plight of war affected, especially about the protection of 90 thousand Tamil war widows and Mothers of the Disappeared who is leading a campaign to find their loved ones who disappeared, including babies and children who surrendered along with their mothers and still remain disappeared.Tamil Mothers of the Disappeared also faced harassment and attack by Sri Lankan Security forces and the Military intelligence to silence them and to stop them from searching for their disappeared loved ones, including babies and children. Military intelligence even followed them to the UN Human Rights Council and disrupted their side events and harassed them resulting in one of the mothers fainted and admitted to the Geneva hospital for treatment.A report by the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) published details of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as sex slaves.The report states the following:“A senior officer came into the room and was asked to take his pick, like we were meat in a meat market. He looked around and chose me. He took me to another room and raped me""Two of the women describe being detained in a group in one room, available for any soldier to come and choose from and take to an adjacent room or tent to be raped," says ITJP.UN High-commissioner for Human Rights and member states of the UN Human Rights Council should take urgent steps to protect Sri Lanka’s Tamils, especially Tamil women and girls, said Mrs. Murugadas.Email: balambihai.m@tgte.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.