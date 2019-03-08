Award Winning Movie Based on True Stories of Sri Lanka's Tamil Disappeared to be Screened at UN Human Rights Council

* When: March 8 (Friday. * Time: 13:00h - 14:00h. * Where: Room-XXVII at UN Human Rights Council. * What: Film - TRANCE ( short film) உரு.

UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Screening and Discussion of a Short film based on true stories of ongoing enforced disappearance of Tamil People in Sri Lanka.* When: March 8 (Friday)* Time: 13:00h - 14:00h* Where: Room-XXVII at UN Human Rights Council* What: Film - TRANCE ( short film) உருContact Phone: 00 41 77 964 12 45 / 00 3 77 55 16 83 41Organized by : Health and Environment Program (HEP)TYO - SwissSwiss tamil political deparmentMumiére Image Franco Tamoul - LIFT



