There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,330 in the last 365 days.

Award Winning Movie Based on True Stories of Sri Lanka's Tamil Disappeared to be Screened at UN Human Rights Council

* When: March 8 (Friday. * Time: 13:00h - 14:00h. * Where: Room-XXVII at UN Human Rights Council. * What: Film - TRANCE ( short film) உரு.

UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Screening and Discussion of a Short film based on true stories of ongoing enforced disappearance of Tamil People in Sri Lanka.

* When: March 8 (Friday)

* Time: 13:00h - 14:00h

* Where: Room-XXVII at UN Human Rights Council

* What: Film - TRANCE ( short film) உரு


Contact Phone: 00 41 77 964 12 45 / 00 3 77 55 16 83 41

Organized by : Health and Environment Program (HEP)
TYO - Swiss
Swiss tamil political deparment
Mumiére Image Franco Tamoul - LIFT

TYO - Swiss
Swiss tamil political deparment
+41 77 964 12 45
email us here

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.