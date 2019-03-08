Award Winning Movie Based on True Stories of Sri Lanka's Tamil Disappeared to be Screened at UN Human Rights Council
* When: March 8 (Friday. * Time: 13:00h - 14:00h. * Where: Room-XXVII at UN Human Rights Council. * What: Film - TRANCE ( short film) உரு.UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Screening and Discussion of a Short film based on true stories of ongoing enforced disappearance of Tamil People in Sri Lanka.
Contact Phone: 00 41 77 964 12 45 / 00 3 77 55 16 83 41
Organized by : Health and Environment Program (HEP)
TYO - Swiss
Swiss tamil political deparment
Mumiére Image Franco Tamoul - LIFT
+41 77 964 12 45
