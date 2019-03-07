The innovative new company, revolutionising how you prepare for exhibitions

YSB are aiming to become the “go to” place for exhibitions worldwide

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an exciting new service in the exhibition and trade show industry, designed to help streamline the planning process for both exhibitors and stand builders alike. After much anticipation Your Stand Builder, a London based online company, have now launched their innovative matching platform which aims to offer a service they’re convinced the industry needs, but just hasn’t had until now.

The company, also known commonly as YSB, has been running for over a year already, during which time all of the “behind the scenes” preparation work has been taking place to ensure that they hit the ground running now their early 2019 launch date has been met as planned.

“The aim of YSB is to bring exhibition preparations into the 21st century, and revolutionise the often tedious and complicated process of exhibitors and stand builders finding each other ahead of their upcoming events” explained Matthew Funge, Founder of the company.

The idea behind YSB comes from the Mr Funge’s personal experience in a previous role, where he was directly responsible for planning his employer’s exhibition stands at events all around the world. The frustration which resulted from having to find stand builders almost daily is what caused him to search for an easier way – and upon realising that nothing existed, he decided to make it happen himself. With the help of outside investors, what started as a simple idea quickly gained momentum, and ever since the extensive web build got underway the company hasn’t looked back.

“The initial response that we’ve had is fantastic and serves as strong evidence that the industry is not only ready, but also very interested in what we have to offer”.

YSB are already in direct contact with over 620 global exhibitors and stand builders from the industry, and they hope that this number will increase rapidly in the coming weeks now that the service is openly available. The team behind YSB regularly attend exhibitions to meet with potential users and undertake market research in order to further tailor the service to the industry. As the pioneers of this type of platform in this industry, they are absolutely committed to getting it right from the outset.

The company are currently accepting new members via their website – www.yourstandbuilder.com – and hope to add to the 160+ individuals who signed-up during the pre-launch phase. After being found more than 1.7 million times on Google since May 2018, there is great optimism about how much demand there is for a marketplace platform such as the one they are offering.

While the wait is now over for the highly anticipated website launch, there is a growing feeling among those involved that this could just be the start for YSB.



About the company

A young and innovative company based in the centre of London, Your Stand Builder are experts in exhibition and trade show preparations. Whichever continent you are exhibiting in, at whichever show, YSB are always on hand to help make the planning process as easy as it can be.

Planning your company's participation at an exhibition or trade show is a time consuming and complicated task, often taking weeks or even months. YSB don't believe it has to be this way. As a company they're completely changing and revolutionising the way exhibitors organise their stand ahead of attending important events all around the world, so that exhibiting companies can focus more of their time on what's important – their customers.

The main aim is to provide a user friendly platform which gives genuine benefits to all members, and simplifies the whole planning process from start to finish.



Media enquiries/contact details

For all media enquiries and interview requests please contact the YSB Team via email using: info@yourstandbuilder.com, or by phone using +44 20 7859 4365.

YSB: How it works



