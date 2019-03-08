This New Fitness App Empowers Women To Fight Harassment; Starts Special Program on International Women’s Day

Newcomer App Mighty pairs fitness training with powerful self-defense techniques. "Our vision is a world in which no woman is afraid to stand up for herself."

Knowing how to defend yourself is extremely empowering, and we wanted to make that knowledge as widely available as possible.” — Nadja Wohlleben

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newcomer app Mighty ("No. 1 New App We Love" by Apple), a self-defense fitness program for women, just debuted for iPhone. Mighty pairs daily fitness training with powerful self-defense techniques, so users can learn to protect themselves while working out. From March 8th to 14th Mighty is offering 50% off their entire monthly, yearly and lifetime programs in celebration of International Women's Day and female empowerment worldwide."Mighty is about living life on your own terms," says Nadja Wohlleben, self-defense trainer and co-creator of Mighty. "Knowing how to defend yourself is extremely empowering, and we wanted to make that knowledge as widely available as possible." The Berlin-based Taekwondo black belt has over 20 years of martial arts experience and has taught hundreds of women and girls how to fight back against harassment and sexual violence.During her years of teaching, Wohlleben continued to run into the same problem. After her weekend workshops, students kept asking about ways to practice at home. "Unfortunately, there was never anything I could truly recommend."Andreas Pursian, a senior software developer discovered the same problem when signing up with his wife and daughter for a neighborhood self-defense class. "I was surprised that nobody had brought this critical topic to a compelling digital video format yet." Pursian is somewhat of a video app pioneer. His last app Hyper , a curated video magazine, was named "Best of the Year" by Apple three times and earned widespread press acclaim (The Verge: "Sleek and of the moment in the best way possible"; The Boston Globe: "Leaps and bounds better than any other video app").The two began collaborating on Mighty in 2018. The team quickly grew to include designers, videographers, and a crew of self-defense experts and coaches-including the seven Mighty trainers that guide users through the 300+ video lessons and workouts in the app.Mighty's program follows a holistic approach that places equal emphasis on mental empowerment and physical skills. Users learn effective boundary setting, awareness, and verbal techniques-plus how to react quickly to threats with powerful strikes and badass escape moves. "Our vision is a world in which no woman is afraid to stand up for herself," says Wohlleben, "whether that's in the workplace, the streets or in their relationships."PRESS KIT: https://www.mightyselfdefense.com/press/en DOWNLOAD APP: https://apple.co/2Efy5Xa ABOUT: Mighty was created in Berlin, the city that just declared International Women's Day a public holiday. The app is available for iPhone only but the team is working to bring it to more platforms this year.



