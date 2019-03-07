Mayor Rudy Giuliani To Address DC Rally in Support of a Firm Iran Policy, Nationwide Uprising

DC Iran Freedom March-2019

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, will address the rally in a video message from Paris, France

Thousands of Iranians rally in support of the nationwide uprising in Iran and to urge the Administration to recognize the Iranian people’s right to bring down the ruling religious dictatorship.” — OIAC

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iran Freedom March

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani will speak to thousands of Iranians at a rally in support of the nationwide uprising in Iran for regime change and to urge the Administration to recognize the Iranian people’s right to bring down the ruling religious dictatorship. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the democratic opposition coalition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, will address the rally in a video message from Paris, France.

WHEN: Friday, March 8, 2019, 12:00 PM

WHERE: Freedom Plaza (Penn Ave & 13th St., NW.)

ORGANIZED BY: Organization of Iranian-American Communities (OIAC)

CONTACT: Majid Sadeghpour

PHONE: 617-458-9193

E-MAIL: events@oiac.org



MEDIA RSVP: events@oiac.org



The Organization of Iranian-American Communities is an all-volunteer, non-partisan and non-profit organization which represents the network of Iranian-American organizations in 40 states

Washington DC Iran Freedom March, March 8, 2019



