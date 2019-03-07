Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard awarded the “Global Award for Building Peace” at the launch of Global Ambassador’s Journal

Ms. Sharyn Runyon, President of the L. Ron Hubbard Foundation receiving the Global Award for Building Peace presented to L. Ron Hubbard for his humanitarian work.

Undaunted by threats of war in the news, long-term peace and human rights campaigns inspired 50 years ago continue to reach broadly.

Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” — L. Ron Hubbard

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humanitarian and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard was awarded the Global Award for Building Peace during a ceremony for the launch of the special edition of the Global Ambassador’s Journal. The award was presented for Hubbard’s “humanitarian contributions and discoveries that touch upon every aspect of our social, political and economic existence, building bridges of tolerance and peace for the benefit of Mankind.”

In a time of continued atrocities such as genocide, arbitrary detention, the persecution of entire communities on the basis of their religion or belief, and the recruitment and use of children for labor and sex trafficking, the only solution is for international organizations, individuals and communities to come together and condemn such violations of human rights.

Hubbard stressed the importance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) as the international standard for human rights. Created by the United Nations in 1948 after the horrors of World War II, the UDHR names the 30 human rights that are to be upheld by all of the countries of the UN.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Hubbard’s launch of what soon became a worldwide campaign when he first broadly printed the entire text of the Declaration in the Church of Scientology’s Freedom Magazine in 1969 and called for sweeping reforms in human rights.

“We are honored to receive this award in the same year that Scientologists celebrate 50 years of championing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” said President Sharyn Runyon of the L. Ron Hubbard Foundation who accepted the award. She quoted Hubbard, who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”

Hubbard urged people to set aside their differences and work together, noting the importance of mutual trust in building peace: “On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth.”

Since 2001 Scientologists, inspired by Hubbard, have sponsored the broad distribution of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights around the world in 17 languages through the United for Human Rights and Youth for Human Rights campaigns.

L. Ron Hubbard was named one of the 100 most significant Americans of All Time by Smithsonian Magazine in 2014.

The Global Ambassador's Journal is a specialized magazine indexed by the U.S. Library of Congress and published by the International Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Circulated only two times a year to more than 35,000 diplomats, embassies, Parliaments and government entities, each edition of the journal features exclusive articles by ambassadors focusing on diplomacy and international relations.

Included in this special edition were several Ambassadors to the United States of America from Eastern Europe, Africa, and South American countries.

To learn more about L. Ron Hubbard visit https://www.scientology.tv/series/l-ron-hubbard-in-his-own-voice/



