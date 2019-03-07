Maya Preferred 223 obtains a listing on CoinMarketCap.com's top-ranked cryptocurrency trading Exchange FatBTC

Maya Preferred 223 Listing on FatBTC top Ranked Cryptocurrency Exchange and will use its Gold & Silver Backed Token, Maya Preferred 223 to Back Other Tokens

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maya Preferred 223 (MAPR), a state of the art ERC-223 token, today announced it has obtained a listing on one of the most highly rated cryptocurrency trading exchanges in the world, FatBTC. FatBTC currently ranks as one of the top 100 exchanges, based on trading volume by CoinMarketCap.com. FatBTC currently trades between $400 million - $500 million dollars daily and it's dollar trading volume is growing rapidly every day. Maya Preferred 223 will announce shortly the exact date that the token will go live on FatBTC.Maya Preferred 223 enjoys the elite distinction of being the first advanced ERC-223 token to be backed with approximately $18,500 USD worth of gold and silver per token, and is anticipated to become the cheapest, and ultimately most efficient and preferred, method of executing money transfers, and more importantly, payments worldwide once its marketing plan is fully implemented.Maya Preferred 223 plans to use its precious metal- backed token to back other major cryptocurrencies and usher in game-changing price stabilization in a market that has been ruled by volatility and phantom or perceived value.Maya Preferred 223 has contracts with the following gold and silver mines in Mexico: Mina Del Oro, Mina CR Y Mina Amplicacion Del Oro, Guadalupe, La Guadalupe 2, Gramos De Oro, La Fortuna and Santiago Apostol, to provide the gold and silver backing for all 250 million existing Maya Preferred 223 tokens. The opening price of the token is expected to match its backing value of approximately $18,500 USD.Maya Preferred 223 also plans to purchase additional precious metal mines using its token, which with each new mine purchase will increase the already enormous supply of tangible backing assets, and thus enhancing Maya Preferred 223's value.Maya Preferred 223 (MAPR) is U. K. Financial Ltd.'s state-of-the-art ERC 23 token built on the Ethereum Classic blockchain, and is positioned to become the first cryptocurrency to be successfully used as a monetary instrument for individuals to transfer money worldwide. Not only will Maya Preferred change the way people transfer money worldwide, but it will also become the first cryptocurrency to be accepted by many leading retail stores. Because Maya Preferred is an ERC 23 token built on the Ethereum Classic blockchain, it will be able to execute all of these money transfers and payments for a fraction of the fees charged by Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and Western Union.Maya Preferred will also be backed with precious metal assets of gold and silver mine reserves in Mexico, making it the new "gold and silver standard" and instantly providing the stabilization investors have been waiting for in the volatile realm of cryptocurrency. The tokens business plan involves adding more mining assets for backing and thus adding value to itself over time, increasing both stability and the ability to have real tangible assets backing its currency for investors.About FatBTCFatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles. It currently has a 24-hour trading volume of Ƀ103,126.69 from 56 coins and 102 trading pairs. FatBTC was established in 2014 and is currently on CoinMarketCap.com's top 100 cryptocurrency exchanges based on trading volume. FatBTC has a top 20 cryptocurrency exchange ranking on CoinMarketCap.com and is steadily moving up the list, trading anywhere between $400,000,000 - $500,000,000 daily. FatBTC also has a state of the art Trading App which allows traders to receive the best price executions on the tokens they wish to purchase.Contact Info:James DahlkeMaya Preferred 223New York, NYUSAVoice: +5214421597208



