Spinning Machinery Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025

Spinning Machinery Market 2019

Textile machinery includes a wide range of equipment such as spinning, weaving, texturing, knitting, and finishing machinery, which are used in different stages of manufacturing textiles based on their function. Short-staple spinning, long-staple spinning, and open-end rotors are the three types of spinning machinery. Short-staple spinning machinery is used for producing fiber from raw materials such as cotton. Long-staple spinning machinery is used to spin fibers like wool, acrylic, and blends of fibers.

During 2017, the short-staple spindles segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the textile spinning machine market. This spindle is used for spinning yarns from cotton, polyester, viscose, and other blends. The increased production of these fibers is one of the major reason that will increase the demand for short-staple spindles in the coming years.

According to this market research and analysis, APAC accounted for the major revenue and dominated the spinning machinery market during 2017. The presence of a number of manufacturers who offer a wide range of products in China and the availability of cheap labor in India are some of the major reasons fueling the growth of the textile industry in this region, which will consequently aid in the growth of the market. Analysts predict that the region will continue to dominate the market throughout the predicted period as well and China, India, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Indonesia will be the major revenue generating countries.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Rieter

Saurer

Murata Machinery

Lakshmi Machine Works

Trutzschler

ATE

Itema

Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery

Marzoli Spinning Solutions

Savio Macchine Tessili

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Short-Staple Spindles

Long-Staple Spindles

Open-End Rotors

Segment by Application

Clothing Factory

Textile Factory

Other



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Spinning Machinery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Spinning Machinery

1.2 Spinning Machinery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Spinning Machinery Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Short-Staple Spindles

1.2.3 Long-Staple Spindles

1.2.4 Open-End Rotors

1.3 Spinning Machinery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Spinning Machinery Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Clothing Factory

1.3.3 Textile Factory

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Spinning Machinery Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Spinning Machinery Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Spinning Machinery Market Size

1.5.1 Global Spinning Machinery Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Spinning Machinery Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Spinning Machinery Business

7.1 Rieter

7.1.1 Rieter Spinning Machinery Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Spinning Machinery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Rieter Spinning Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Saurer

7.2.1 Saurer Spinning Machinery Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Spinning Machinery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Saurer Spinning Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Murata Machinery

7.3.1 Murata Machinery Spinning Machinery Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Spinning Machinery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Murata Machinery Spinning Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Lakshmi Machine Works

7.4.1 Lakshmi Machine Works Spinning Machinery Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Spinning Machinery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Lakshmi Machine Works Spinning Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Trutzschler

7.5.1 Trutzschler Spinning Machinery Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Spinning Machinery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Trutzschler Spinning Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ATE

7.6.1 ATE Spinning Machinery Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Spinning Machinery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ATE Spinning Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Itema

7.7.1 Itema Spinning Machinery Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Spinning Machinery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Itema Spinning Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery

7.8.1 Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery Spinning Machinery Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Spinning Machinery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery Spinning Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



