Angiogenesis Modulators Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Angiogenesis Modulators & Therapeutics Market report studies the impact of Inhibitors and Stimulators on various diseases. The study focuses on major angiogenesis inhibitors and their role in diseases such as cancer, cardiology, ophthalmology, and other angiogenesis based diseases including endometriosis and inflammatory diseases. The emphasis is also given on major angiogenesis stimulators and their role in diseases such as cardiovascular disorders including ischemia, congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, myocardial infarction and peripheral vascular disease and chronic wound care. The study provides global market analysis for angiogenesis therapeutic products by the above angiogenesis modulators and also by the disease areas such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders and other angiogenesis based diseases. Compilation of Worldwide Patents and Research related to Angiogenesis is also provided. The study includes estimations and predictions for the total global angiogenesis therapeutic products market. Estimations and predictions are also graphically illustrated by geographic regions encompassing the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

Global angiogenesis therapeutic products market is projected to grow at 25.22% compounded annually from 2005 through 2020. This growth is driven by aging and growing populations in the US, Europe and Japan. Apart from cancer, the growth would be also owing to the increased cardiovascular diseases such as ischemia, congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction etc. Industry consolidations are marking the industry as more and more pharmaceutical companies are trying to acquire R&D outfits, and other small biotech companies engaged in angiogenesis products. Angiogenesis plays a prominent role in development and expansion of cancer cells. The new blood vessel formed supplies the cancer tumor with the required oxygen and nutrients, thus facilitating its expansion to the neighboring regions. Both natural and synthetic angiogenesis inhibitors are under development for different therapeutic areas such as Oncology, Central Nervous System, Dermatology, and Ophthalmology. Use of Cartilage (Shark) derived Inhibitor is been used widely as a secondary treatment of non-responsive solid cancer tumors. Development of ?proteosome? is expected to attract more patients towards anti-angiogenesis therapy for the treatment of various tumor types.

33+ Angiogenesis Modulators Company Insight Profiles

494+ Company Directory Listing

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Æterna Zentaris, Inc. (Canada)

Alcon, Inc. (USA)

Amgen, Inc. (USA)

Angiotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Canada)

Ångstrom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Antisoma plc (UK)

Astrazeneca plc (UK)

Bayer Healthcare AG (Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)

Cardium Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

Celgene Corporation (USA)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Eisai, Inc. (USA)

Eli Lilly and Company (USA)

Entremed, Inc. (USA)

Eye-Tech Inc. (USA)

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Genentech, Inc. (USA)

Genvec, Inc. (USA)

Genzyme Corporation (USA)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Imclone Systems, Inc. (USA)

Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

OXiGENE, Inc. (USA)

Pfizer, Inc. (USA)

Progen Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Australia)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Silence Therapeutics plc (UK)

ThromboGenics, Inc. (USA)

UCB SA (Belgium)

