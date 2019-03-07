High Throughput Screening Market 2019 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

High Throughput Screening -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2021

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market research report emphasizes on both the technology and product segments of HTS in biotechnology and pharmaceutical application areas. The major technologies analyzed include Ultra High Throughput Screening, High Content Screening, Bioinformatics and Microfluidics/Lab-On-a-Chip; and the major product segments encompass HTS Services and HTS Tools. The global markets for Novel High Throughput Screening Products and Cell Based Assays are also discussed in the report. Markets covered for Microfluidics and Bioinformatics pertain to the applications of HTS. The report provides essential information including market data, segmentation, market size, key trends, M&A, product developments, industry forecasts, corporate intelligence, and other relevant information.

The report lists more than 500 companies that are engaged in HTS services and/or production of HTS tools/instruments. Major Contract Research Organizations serving HTS industry are also covered in the corporate directory section of this report. Historic, current and forecast markets are graphically represented by region, by technology and by product segment. Compilation of Worldwide Patents and Research related to High Throughput Screening is also provided. A global perspective is presented along with regional analysis covering the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. The market is analyzed in US Dollars and includes 109 exclusive exhibits. High throughput screening market size, market review, market shares, and other key market results and trends are analyzed.

High Throughput Screening (HTS) is the process by which thousands of compounds that possess the potential of emerging as a new drug are tested using automated machines. The main objective of carrying out HTS is to remove the inactive compounds at the initial stage and accumulate the active compounds called hits. These hits are then put through various tests to obtain the leads. The process of HTS when employed on half a million compounds, for example, would provide 300 - 400 hits and this in turn would create 3 to 4 Leads. Ultra High Throughput Screening (uHTS) can be carried out in cell based assays under various physiological environments. This finds application in screening of libraries, holding compounds in millions. Due to various structural effects the primary hits are to be carefully evaluated. When counter screening is employed in cell assays with orthogonal structure, the false positives can be eliminated with ease. Varied read out expertise and cellular setting are utilized during the development of assays. When all these assays gets adapted to the 1536 microtiter plate, the process of counter screening at initial step of hit detection process can be accomplished. Thus early hit detection and lead profiling can be achieved.

High Content Screening (HCS) is the latest drug discovery process that makes use of living cells for drug discovery. It is a highly sophisticated method that attempts to derive maximum information from a single experiment. It uses the information provided by modern cell biology. The use of refined high-resolution microscopes and robots as auto handlers facilitates efficient information retrieval. The analysis of information and the screening process are fully automated, which is an exception as compared to other life sciences technologies.

