Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Technologies Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Technologies -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2021

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Technologies Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Technologies -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2021” To Its Research Database

This report on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Technologies gives a market insight into technologies and services used for cancer detection. The market is analyzed by Cancer type into Prostate, Breast and Other; and by Function into Prognostics, Diagnostics and Therapy Management. The report serves as a guide to CTC industry, covering more than 190 companies that are engaged in CTC studies/screening, products and services.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/905731-circulating-tumor-cells-ctc-technologies-market-research-report

Major Contract Research Organizations, Research Institutes and Universities serving the CTC market are also covered in the corporate directory section of this report. Information related to recent product releases, product developments, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions is covered in the report. Compilation of Worldwide Patents related to CTC Technologies is also provided. A global perspective is presented along with regional analysis covering the regions of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific with 29 exclusive graphically represented exhibits.

Highlights

Cancer is a growing scourge as about 11 million people are being diagnosed with cancer every year and estimates say that are likely to be about 16 million new cases every year by 2020. Johnson & Johnson, through its Veridex LLC division, is the only company with FDA approval in the CTC Technologies area. The CellSearch's CTC test kit is valuable in assessing the prognosis of patients suffering from metastatic stage in breast cancer, prostate cancer and colorectal cancer. Several companies throughout the world have products in clinical trials and are expected to compete vigorously in the next few years with improvised products.

Exclusive 25 % flat discount (Offer valid till 31st March 2017) @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/check-discount/905731-circulating-tumor-cells-ctc-technologies-market-research-report

Key Players

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

AdnaGen AG (Germany)

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Affymetrix, Inc. (USA)

ANGLE plc (UK)

ApoCell, Inc. (USA)

Applied Precision, Inc. (USA)

Applied Spectral Imaging, Inc. (USA)

Atossa Genetics, Inc. (USA)

AVIVA BioSciences Corporation (USA)

BioCEP Ltd. (Israel)

Biocept, Inc. (USA)

BioFluidica, Inc. (USA)

BioView Ltd. (Israel)

Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute (UK)

Canopus Bioscience Ltd. (Canada)

CellTraffix, Inc. (USA)

Celsee Diagnostics (USA)

Clearbridge BioMedics (Singapore)

Creatv MicroTech, Inc. (USA)

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. (USA)

CytoTrack ApS (Denmark)

DTU Fotonik (Denmark)

EMD Millipore Corporation (USA)

eOptra LLC (USA)

Epic Sciences, Inc. (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Fluidigm Corporation (USA)

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc. (USA)

Genoptix, Inc. (USA)

GILUPI GmbH (Germany)

Greiner Bio-One GmbH (Germany)

iCellate® AB (Sweden)

Ikonisys, Inc. (USA)

IMEC (Belgium)

IV Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Janssen Diagnostics BVBA (Belgium)

Janssen Diagnostics, LLC (USA)

Laboratory Dr. Pachmann (Germany)

Miltenyi Biotec, Inc. (USA)

OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

OncoVista Innovative Therapies, Inc. (USA)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

R.G.C.C. International GmbH (Switzerland)

RareCells SAS (France)

RareCyte, Inc. (USA)

ScreenCell (France)

Silicon Biosystems SpA (Italy)

SIMFO GmbH (Germany)

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

TeloVISION, LLC (USA)

Transgenomic, Inc. (USA)

Vitatex, Inc. (USA)

Why buy this Report

This report may help Strategists, Investors, Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology & Healthcare Companies, Academic Professionals, Drug Approval Authorities, and Other Organizations to –

Identify Market Opportunities

Review and Analyze Global and Regional Markets

Gauge Market Potential for your Products

Identify Competition

Use Market Research for exploring new areas

Acquire Meaningful Guidelines for Strategic Planning

Gear up for Market Entry

Get Actionable Information

Analytics and data presented in each report pertain to several parameters such as –

Global and Regional Market Sizes, Market Shares, Market Trends

Product (Global and Regional) Market Sizes, Market Shares, Market Trends

Technology Trends

Corporate Intelligence

Key Companies By Sales, Brands, Products

Other Strategic Business Affecting Data

Buy now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=905731

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.