HERG Screening Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis And Opportunities Forecast To 2021

Description

hERG Screening Market research report presents an in depth analysis of hERG Screening market. The study emphasizes on both technology and product segments of hERG Screening in biotechnology and pharmaceutical application areas. The report provides essential information including market data, segmentation, market size, key trends, M&A, product developments, industry forecasts, corporate intelligence, and other relevant information.

A global perspective is presented along with regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Compilation of Worldwide Patents and Research related to hERG Screening is also provided. The hERG Screening market size is analyzed in US Dollars and includes 27 exclusive graphically illustrated exhibits.

Highlights

Human Ether-a-go-go Related Gene (hERG gene) (KCNH2) is an encoder of the potassium ion channel that repolarizes IKr current in the heart. It consists of 6 transmembrane domains which are serially numbered from S1-S6. The abnormalities resulting in this channel can either lead to Long QT syndrome (LQT2) or Short QTsyndrome causing loss of function mutations and gain of function mutations respectively. Both of these are considered as potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmia caused due to repolarisation disturbances of the cardiac action potential. hERG Screening has its major role in the pharmaceutical field in drug release process.

Some drugs may prolong the QT interval in normal and healthy individuals and result in QT Syndrome. This side effect has promoted majority of pharmaceutical companies to screen compounds for hERG channel activity in early stages of drug discovery and development process. Many companies are developing cell lines such as HEK 293, and CHO to aid in vitro screening for hERG channel activity.

Key Players

