Metabolomics Market 2019 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Metabolomics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2021
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metabolomics Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Metabolomics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2021” To Its Research Database
Metabolomics Market research report gives an insight into Metabolomics Technologies - Combined/Integrated Systems, Hardware Systems for metabolic analytics, and Software Systems. Estimations and predictions for the total Global Metabolomics market are given by geographic regions encompassing United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Japan. Business profiles of more than 28 major companies are discussed in the report.
The report covers more than 400 companies that are engaged in Metabolomics research and supply of products and/or services. Major Contract Research Organizations and Universities serving Metabolomics market are also covered in the Corporate Directory section of this report. Information related to recent product releases, product developments, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions is also covered in the report. Compilation of Worldwide Patents and Research related to Metabolomics is also provided. A total of 49 graphically represented exhibits complement the text.
Highlights
Global metabolomics market is projected to grow at 20% compounded annually from 2010 through 2022. Major pharmaceutical companies have been comparatively slow to adopt, as against the wide use of genomics and proteomics. Increasing use of technology is winning over many skeptics. For the past few years, the most commonly used methodologies in systems biology for exploring drug discovery have been genomics and proteomics. Now, metabolomics complements these two methods offering scientists a powerful tool that can uncover enormous amounts of information.
The main difference between genomics/proteomics and metabolomics is that while the earlier methods studied genes and proteins, metabolomics focuses on metabolites, which are the substrates and end products of enzymatic reactions. Metabolites are compounds of low molecular weight, which determine the unique characteristics (phenotype) of an organism. This facilitates the identification of specific biological conditions, whether they are healthy or diseased. While work on detecting and quantifying several metabolites has been continuing for decades, it is only now that scientists are able to compile a complete metabolic profile of an organism.
Today research in metabolomics is directed at tracing out specific metabolites corresponding with specific disease states to facilitate drug development. Though metabolomics is still in evolution stage, biotechnology and/or pharmaceutical industry is expected to apply this technology more intensely in the near future.
Key Players
Acureomics AB (Sweden)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Amatsi Group (France)
Berg LLC (USA)
BIOCRATES Life Sciences AG (Austria)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
BIOVIA (USA)
Bruker Corporation (USA)
Chenomx, Inc. (Canada)
HepatoChem, Inc. (USA)
Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. (Japan)
IROA Technologies (USA)
LECO Corporation (USA)
Max Planck Society (The) (Germany)
Metabolomic Discoveries GmbH (Germany)
Metabolomics Australia (Australia)
Metabolomx (USA)
Metabolon, Inc. (USA)
Metabometrix Ltd. (UK)
metanomics GmbH (Germany)
Phenomenome Discoveries, Inc. (Canada)
SCIEX (USA)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
SiDMAP (USA)
Stemina Biomarker Discovery, Inc. (USA)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Waters Corporation (USA)
Xceleron, Inc. (USA)
