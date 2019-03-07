WiseGuyReports.com adds “DNS Service Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Executive Summary

Global DNS Service Market to reach USD 600 million by 2025.

Global DNS Service Market valued approximately USD 230 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The DNS Service Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global DNS Service market are increasing awareness to safeguard the websites from various attacks, growing number of internet user and low cost associated with DNS service. In addition, rising E-business and increasing DNS communications in the association to progress the streamline management and performance among others. The major restraining factor of global DNS service market are availability of free DNS providers and high installation cost. Domain Name System (DNS) it is way which the domain names of the internet are sited and are converted into internet protocol addresses. The process of DNS resolution involves converting a hostname into a computer-friendly IP address. Domain Name System (DNS) offers various benefit such as it can browse the internet worldwide, no need for memorizing IP addresses, security enhancement and DNS servers have fast internet connections. Moreover, this allow users to memorize URL address and also allows private servers made by home users to be freely available yet somewhat shielded from having their IP address publicly known.

The regional analysis of Global DNS Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing technology infrastructure & adoption. Europe also contributes a major growth rate in the global DNS Service market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing production of mobile devices & internet usage and increasing adoption of 4G.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Primary

Secondary

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecom & Information Technology

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare,

Government

Education

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global DNS Service Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. DNS Service Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. DNS Service Market, by Vertical, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. DNS Service Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. DNS Service Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. DNS Service Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. DNS Service Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. DNS Service Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance - Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. DNS Service Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Primary

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Secondary

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

