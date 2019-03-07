Biomarkers Market 2018: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Biomarkers -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2021

Biomarkers Market research report focuses on the different types of biomarkers and their impact on various disease areas such as oncology (prostate, ovarian, breast and lung), neurology (stroke, brain tumor, neurodegenerative diseases), cardiology (coronary heart disease, heart failure, myocardial infarction), infectious diseases (GIT, respiratory tract infections) and other areas including metabolomic turmoil, arthritis, gynecology, oxidative stress, liver disease, pulmonary disease and aging, etc.

The study provides Global Biomarkers market size by the above disease areas and also by prominent biomarker identification technologies including imaging, genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, gene expression and other technologies comprising fluorescent indicators, lab-on-chip, nuclear magnetic resonance, mass spectrometry/liquid chromatography and nanobiotechnology. Compilation of Worldwide Patents and Research related to Biomarkers is also provided. Biomarkers Market offers market values for global geographic regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

Highlights

Global Biomarkers market is projected to grow at around 20%, from 2010 through 2022. Global Biomarkers market growth would be driven mainly by integration of biomarkers into clinical trials. Biomarkers are expected to increase productivity by identifying potential drug failures in initial stages, leading to savings in time and costs. Biomarkers are becoming an essential part of drug discovery process, bolstering efficiency and accuracy. Biomarkers identification is fast gaining importance, especially in the field of medical research. Latest innovations in the area of transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomics are driving the trend. Despite Systems Biology providing a better description and understanding of disease pathologies, biomarker identification continues to face challenges. Development of innovative technologies by small and mid-sized companies is prompting major pharma companies to form strategic alliances to identify biomarkers. Current investments in biomarker research and development efforts by pharmaceutical companies would help in discovering a new drug or combinations of biomarker tests. An enormous market opportunity is expected for biomarkers in the near future, as personalized medicine becomes a reality making conventional approaches obsolete.

