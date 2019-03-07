Future Smart Water Solutions – Simon Earl from South East Water gives his views

Smart Metering Technology Transforms the UK Water Industry

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Water Metering is growing in popularity with consumers being enticed with the option of saving money instead of paying a flat rate, and it’s not just the consumer who are utilising the technology. Water companies are using Smart Meter systems to analyse and correlate data to determine output and extrapolate demand.At SMi’s 8th Annual Smart Water Systems Conference, smart meters will be one of the underlying themes during the course of the two days where leaders from across the whole value chain will meet, network and discuss the latest issues within the industry.Smart Water Solution- Finding a solution that enables SEW to visualise, analyse, monitor, predict and improve the real-time performance of its water network - i.e. bringing the network to life- Integrating relevant internal and external data sources into one platform by also combining new sensors and AMI meters - enabling users to correlate and analyse this data while providing different views and capabilities suited to specific job roles and customer needs- Converting digital data into meaningful information that is universally accessible to those who need it, integrated to enable an endless capability to analyse and correlate, and structured in a way that it is intuitively easy to tap to derive insightsSimon Earl, Operations Director, South East WaterSmart Data – reducing demand and 2018 climate events- Findings from UK’s largest smart water meter rollout and data- Water data from the Beast from the East and record hot-dry summer- Maximising the benefits of smart water data through water efficiency and customer engagementTom Allen, Data and Information Manager, Thames WaterAndrew Tucker, Water Efficiency & Affordability Manager, Thames WaterIntelligent Analytics solutions across the Water Cycle- Smart water analytics solutions can provide measurable benefit to water utilities across the water cycle. We will give examples from drinking and waste water systems:- In drinking water systems, to help reduce NRW and improve asset repair/replacement strategies by making use of a variety of disparate data sources including smart meter data in waste water systems, to help optimise network operation and system response to extreme weather eventsMichael Allen, Executive Director, Embedded Systems, Visenti, A Xylem BrandThe brochure can be downloaded at www.smart-water-systems.com/pr3 SMi offer unique sponsorship, exhibition and branding packages, tailored to complement your company’s marketing strategy.Contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.



