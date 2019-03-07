Elit’Avia - Growth Strategy Gaining Traction in Asia

HONG KONG, CHINA, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elit’Avia Adds Another Global 6000 to its Expanding Fleet in The Asia-Pacific Region – Hong Kong, China – March 2019 – The shareholders of Elit’Avia Asia are delighted to announce the addition of another Global Express to its growing Asia-based fleet of five. Elit’Avia Asia offers a fresh approach to premium aircraft management and charter services. We are a leader in the evolution of access and ownership models in Business Aviation. Along with the European based aircraft, our five Asian based aircraft are available for on-demand worldwide charter. “The Elit’Avia boutique style and comprehensive concierge has proven popular with our Asian clientele and the response has been extraordinary” said Mark Thibault, Managing Director of Elit’Avia Asia.

Please contact asia-sales@elitavia.com to experience the finest private aviation.



NOTE TO EDITORS

Elit’Avia is a fully-integrated provider of business aircraft charter, management and operation services. Headquartered in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Elit’Avia holds AOCs in Slovenia, Malta, and San Marino. Elit’Avia is Stage 3 International Standard – Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC). At present, Elit’Avia manages a mixed fleet of 23 midsize to long-range business aircraft for charter and private use. Aircraft types include: Gulfstreams (650, 550 and 450), Bombardier Globals (6000 and XRS), an Embraer Lineage 1000, Bombardier Challengers (300, 604, 605, and 650), Dassault Falcons (7X, 2000S and 50EX) and a Hawker 800. For more information, please visit http://www.elitavia.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.