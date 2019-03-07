Global Frozen Desserts | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2021

Wise.Guy.

About Frozen Desserts

Frozen dessert is a product obtained by freezing:

- Liquids

- Semi-solids

- Sometimes even solids

The global packaged food market is currently growing at a high rate as consumers across the globe are getting inclined toward packaged food that is easy to cook and consume, convenient to handle, and safe from external tampering. Factors like changing lifestyles, convenience of consumption, and increased health awareness are the main factors driving the growth of the market. Changing lifestyle is opening new opportunities for packaged food manufacturers. For instance, within last few years, consumers have started considering breakfast as an important meal of the day, and this widespread emphasis of consumers on breakfast is driving the growth of the packaged food industry.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global frozen desserts market to grow at a CAGR of 10.68% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global frozen desserts market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global frozen desserts market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• General Mills

• Nestlé

• Unilever

• Wells Enterprises

Other prominent vendors

• Andy's Frozen Custard

• Ben & Jerry's

• Chapman's

• Ciao Bella

• Dean Foods

….

Market driver

• Fusion of flavors in frozen desserts

Market challenge

• Fluctuations in prices of major ingredients used in frozen desserts

Market trend

• Innovation in packaging

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Global packaged food market

PART 05: Market landscape

Global frozen dessert market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

Global gelato market

Global frozen yogurt market

Global sherbet and sorbet market

Global frozen custard market

Global frozen novelties market

Others

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores

On-trade

Independent retailers

Others

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Frozen desserts market in EMEA

Frozen desserts market in the Americas

Frozen desserts market in APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

Frozen desserts market in the US

Frozen desserts market in Italy

Frozen desserts market in Germany

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

Growing demand for organic, vegan, dairy-free, and gourmet frozen desserts

Innovation in packaging

Improvement in manufacturing process of frozen desserts

PART 13: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Strategies adopted by vendors

Competitive assessment

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

General Mills

Nestlé

Unilever

Wells Enterprises

Other prominent vendors

Continued…….

