Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Frozen Desserts | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2021

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Frozen Desserts Market 2017-2021” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
About Frozen Desserts

Frozen dessert is a product obtained by freezing: 
- Liquids 
- Semi-solids 
- Sometimes even solids 
The global packaged food market is currently growing at a high rate as consumers across the globe are getting inclined toward packaged food that is easy to cook and consume, convenient to handle, and safe from external tampering. Factors like changing lifestyles, convenience of consumption, and increased health awareness are the main factors driving the growth of the market. Changing lifestyle is opening new opportunities for packaged food manufacturers. For instance, within last few years, consumers have started considering breakfast as an important meal of the day, and this widespread emphasis of consumers on breakfast is driving the growth of the packaged food industry.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global frozen desserts market to grow at a CAGR of 10.68% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global frozen desserts market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product. 
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global frozen desserts market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• General Mills 
• Nestlé 
• Unilever 
• Wells Enterprises

Other prominent vendors 
• Andy's Frozen Custard 
• Ben & Jerry's 
• Chapman's 
• Ciao Bella 
• Dean Foods 
….

 

 Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2373838-global-frozen-desserts-market-2017-2021                                 

                                     

Market driver 
• Fusion of flavors in frozen desserts 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge 
• Fluctuations in prices of major ingredients used in frozen desserts 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend 
• Innovation in packaging 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

 

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2373838-global-frozen-desserts-market-2017-2021                          

Table Of Contents:      

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Global packaged food market 
PART 05: Market landscape

Global frozen dessert market 
Five forces analysis 
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

Global gelato market 
Global frozen yogurt market 
Global sherbet and sorbet market 
Global frozen custard market 
Global frozen novelties market 
Others 
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores 
On-trade 
Independent retailers 
Others 
PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Frozen desserts market in EMEA 
Frozen desserts market in the Americas 
Frozen desserts market in APAC 
PART 09: Key leading countries

Frozen desserts market in the US 
Frozen desserts market in Italy 
Frozen desserts market in Germany 
PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers 
Market challenges 
PART 12: Market trends

Growing demand for organic, vegan, dairy-free, and gourmet frozen desserts 
Innovation in packaging 
Improvement in manufacturing process of frozen desserts 
PART 13: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario 
Strategies adopted by vendors 
Competitive assessment 
PART 14: Key vendor analysis

General Mills 
Nestlé 
Unilever 
Wells Enterprises 
Other prominent vendors 

 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Food Storage Bags Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2025
Global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market Key Trends, Insights and Forecast till 2025
Fixed Satellite Service Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025
View All Stories From This Author