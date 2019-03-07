The World Synthetic Leather Market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.13 % from 2019 to 2021

Wise.Guy.

About Synthetic Leather

Artificial leather or synthetics is gaining prominence due these reasons such as it is a manmade fabric and looks exactly like leather. It has a surface which is similar to leather, and this is achieved through various dyes and treatment to get a look and feel similar to genuine leather. Synthetic leather is man-made leather and has properties similar to genuine leather. It is also known as artificial leather or faux leather.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global synthetic leather market to grow at a CAGR of 7.13% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global synthetic leather market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Synthetic Leather Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• KURARAY

• Mayur Uniquoters

• NAN YA PLASTICS

• TEIJIN

• TORAY INDUSTRIES

Other prominent vendors

• Achilles USA

• ALFATEX

• ARORA VINYL

• DAEWON Chemicals

• FILWEL

• H.R.Polycoats

• Lederplast

• MarvelVinyls

• SAN FANG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

• Sisa

• Suzhou Star New Material

Market driver

• Regulations against animal killing

Market challenge

• Harmful environmental effects of PVC processing

Market trend

• Focus on development of bio-based synthetic leather

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Global synthetic leather market by type

• Global PU-based synthetic leather market

• Global PVC-based synthetic leather market

• Global bio-based synthetic leather market

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global synthetic leather market by application

• Global synthetic leather market for footwear industry

• Global synthetic leather market for furnishing industry

• Global synthetic leather market for automotive industry

• Global synthetic leather market for bags industry

• Global synthetic leather market for other industries

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Synthetic leather market in APAC–market size & forecast

• Synthetic leather market in Americas–market size & forecast

• Synthetic leather market in EMEA–market size & forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Focus on development of bio-based synthetic leather

• Use of water-based coating for PU

• Increasing the production capacity

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• KURARAY

• Mayur Uniquoters

• NAN YA PLASTICS

• TEIJIN

• TORAY INDUSTRIES

Continued…….

