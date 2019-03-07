Shipping Containers Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Share & Forecast By 2025

“Shipping Containers - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

A shipping container is a container with strength suitable to withstand shipment, storage, and handling. Shipping containers range from large reusable steel boxes used for intermodal shipments to the ubiquitous corrugated boxes.

Among the container segments, the dry container segment contributed the majority of share toward the shipping container market during 2017. The cargo container market is expected to grow in this segment in the forthcoming years.

During 2017, China accounted for the majority share of the shipping container market due to the easy availability of raw materials and the reduced labor cost. The manufacturing of shipping containers is increasing in APAC, which in turn, will drive the growth prospects of the cargo container market in this region during the predicted period.

The global Shipping Containers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shipping Containers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shipping Containers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

China International Marine Containers (CIMC)

CXIC Group

Dong Fang International Container

Maersk Container Industry

Singamas Container Holdings

BSL Containers

American Intermodal Container Manufacturing (AICM)

Hoover Container

TLS Offshore Containers

W&K Containers

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dry Container

Reefer Container

Tank Container

Special Container

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Industrial Products

Electronic and Electrical

Other

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Shipping Containers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Shipping Containers

1.2 Shipping Containers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Shipping Containers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Dry Container

1.2.3 Reefer Container

1.2.4 Tank Container

1.2.5 Special Container

1.3 Shipping Containers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Shipping Containers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Industrial Products

1.3.5 Electronic and Electrical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Shipping Containers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Shipping Containers Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Shipping Containers Market Size

1.5.1 Global Shipping Containers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Shipping Containers Production (2014-2025)

4 Global Shipping Containers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Shipping Containers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Shipping Containers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Shipping Containers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Shipping Containers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Shipping Containers Consumption (2014-2019)

11 Global Shipping Containers Market Forecast

11.1 Global Shipping Containers Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Shipping Containers Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Shipping Containers Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Shipping Containers Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Shipping Containers Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Shipping Containers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Shipping Containers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Shipping Containers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Shipping Containers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Shipping Containers Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Shipping Containers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Shipping Containers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Shipping Containers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Shipping Containers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Shipping Containers Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Shipping Containers Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Continued………................

