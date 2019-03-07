DC Motors Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023
New Study On “2018-2023 DC Motors Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global DC Motors Industry
This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in DC Motors industry.
This report splits DC Motors market by DC Motors Type, by Voltages, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
ABB Motors Drives and Power Electronics
Assun Motor Limited
Bühler Motor GmbH
Changzhou Fulling Motor Co., Ltd
Chiaphua Components
DAEHWA E/M CO.,LTD
Dunkermotoren GmbH
Electrocraft
Excitron Corporation
Fastech Electrical Co., Ltd.
Guangdong Kingly Gear Co.,Ltd
Hurst
Lin Engineering
maxon motor
MICROSTEP GmbH
MOONS’ Industries
Namiki Precison Jewel
Nanotec Electronic GmbH & Co. KG
Once Top Motor Manufacture Co.,Ltd
Pinted Motor Works
PMDM GmbH Precision Motors Deutsche Minebea
Precision Motors Minebea GmbH (PMDM)
Robert Bosch GmbH
SHENZHEN CHENGFANG ELECTRIC MACHINE CO., LTD.
SHENZHEN DONGMING MOTOR ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd
SHINANO KENSHI
Vishan Motor
Zikodrive Motor Controllers
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
DC Motors Market, by DC Motors Type
Synchronous
Stepper
Asynchronous
DC Motors Market, by Voltages
< 100V
101 – 300V
301 – 600V
601 – 1000V
> 1000V
Main Applications
Factory and Mining Enterprises
Transportation
Entertainment and Research
Agricultural Production
Others
Some Major Points from Table of content:
