Global Adult Diapers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 7, 2019
Description:-
An Adult Diapers (or adult nappy) is a diaper made to be worn by a person with a body larger than that of an infant or toddler. Diapers can be necessary for adults with various conditions, such as incontinence, mobility impairment, severe diarrhea or dementia. Adult Diaperss are made in various forms, including those resembling traditional child diapers, underpants, and pads resembling sanitary napkins (known as incontinence pads).
For industry structure analysis, the Adult Diapers industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 3 producers account for almost 50% of the revenue market.
Scope of the Report:
Europe occupied 24.85% of the consumption market in 2017. It is followed by United States, China and Japan, which respectively account for around 23.34%, 16.29% and 16.25% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of consumption.
Kimberly Clark, SCA and Unicharm are the largest manufacturer of this industry, which account for about 21.90%, 14.30% and 10.79% of the revenue market.
The average price of Adult Diapers will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.
For forecast, the global Adult Diapers revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate of about 5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Adult Diapers.
The global Adult Diapers market is valued at 10300 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 14500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Adult Diapers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Adult Diapers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Adult Diapers in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Adult Diapers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Adult Diapers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The key players covered in this study
Kimberly Clark
SCA
Unicharm
First Quality Enterprise
Domtar
Covidien
PBE
Medline
Hengan Group
Coco
Chiaus
Fuburg
Abena
Hartmann
P&G
Nobel Hygiene
Daio Paper
Hakujuji
Kao
Market size by Product
Pad Type
Pants Type
Market size by End User
Health Care
Fetishism and Infantilism
Astronauts
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
…
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Adult Diapers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Adult Diapers market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Adult Diapers companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Adult Diapers submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
