Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2018-2023 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast”

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Industry

New Study On “2018-2023 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) industry.

This report splits Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market by AGV Type, by Navigation Technology, by Battery Type, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

BeeWaTec GmbH (Germany)

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Fetch Robotics (USA)

Gebo Cermex (Switzerland)

JBT Corporation (USA)

KION Group (Germany)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Toyota Industrial Corporation (Japan)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA)

Kollmorgen (USA)

E&K Automation GMBH (Germany)

Scaglia Indeva (Italy)

Seegrid Corporation (USA)

SSI Schaefer AG (Germany)

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2934645-global-automated-guided-vehicle-agv-detailed-analysis-report-2018-2023

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, by AGV Type

Unit Load Carriers

Tow Vehicles

Forklift Trucks

Pallet Trucks

Others

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, by Navigation Technology

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Vision Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Others

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, by Battery Type

Lead Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Others Battery

Main Applications

Transportation

Distribution

Assembly

Packaging

Others

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2934645-global-automated-guided-vehicle-agv-detailed-analysis-report-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Detailed Analysis Report 2018-2023

Chapter One Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Overview

1.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2013-2023

1.2 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), by AGV Type 2013-2023

1.2.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Market Share by AGV Type 2013-2023

1.2.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue Market Share by AGV Type 2013-2023

1.2.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Price by AGV Type 2013-2023

1.2.4 Unit Load Carriers

1.2.5 Tow Vehicles

1.2.6 Forklift Trucks

1.2.7 Pallet Trucks

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), by Navigation Technology 2013-2023

1.3.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Market Share by Navigation Technology 2013-2023

1.3.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue Market Share by Navigation Technology 2013-2023

1.3.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Price by Navigation Technology 2013-2023

1.3.4 Laser Guidance

1.3.5 Magnetic Guidance

1.3.6 Vision Guidance

1.3.7 Inductive Guidance

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), by Battery Type 2013-2023

1.4.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Market Share by Battery Type 2013-2023

1.4.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue Market Share by Battery Type 2013-2023

1.4.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Price by Battery Type 2013-2023

1.4.4 Lead Battery

1.4.5 Nickel-based Battery

1.4.6 Lithium-Ion Battery

1.4.7 Others Battery

Chapter Two Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) by Regions 2013-2018

2.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

2.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

2.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Price by Regions 2013-2018

2.4 North America

2.4.1 United States

2.4.2 Canada

2.5 Latin America

2.5.1 Mexico

2.5.2 Brazil

2.5.3 Argentina

2.5.4 Others in Latin America

2.6 Europe

2.6.1 Germany

2.6.2 United Kingdom

2.6.3 France

2.6.4 Italy

2.6.5 Spain

2.6.6 Russia

2.6.7 Netherland

2.6.8 Others in Europe

2.7 Asia & Pacific

2.7.1 China

2.7.2 Japan

2.7.3 India

2.7.4 Korea

2.7.5 Australia

2.7.6 Southeast Asia

2.7.6.1 Indonesia

2.7.6.2 Thailand

2.7.6.3 Philippines

2.7.6.4 Vietnam

2.7.6.5 Singapore

2.7.6.6 Malaysia

2.7.6.7 Others in Southeast Asia

2.8 Africa & Middle East

2.8.1 South Africa

2.8.2 Egypt

2.8.3 Turkey

2.8.4 Saudi Arabia

2.8.5 Iran

2.8.6 Others in Africa & Middle East

Chapter Three Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) by Players 2013-2018

3.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Market Share by Players 2013-2018

3.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue Share by Players 2013-2018

3.3 Global Top Players Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Key Product Model and Market Performance

3.4 Global Top Players Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

Chapter Four Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) by Consumer 2013-2018

4.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Market Share by Consumer 2013-2018

4.2 Transportation

4.3 Distribution

4.4 Assembly

4.5 Packaging

4.6 Others

4.7 Consuming Habit and Preference

Chapter Five Global Top Players Profile

5.1 BeeWaTec GmbH (Germany)

5.1.1 BeeWaTec GmbH (Germany) Company Details and Competitors

5.1.2 BeeWaTec GmbH (Germany) Key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Models and Performance

5.1.3 BeeWaTec GmbH (Germany) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.1.4 BeeWaTec GmbH (Germany) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.2 Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

5.2.1 Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan) Company Details and Competitors

5.2.2 Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan) Key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Models and Performance

5.2.3 Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.2.4 Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.3 Fetch Robotics (USA)

5.3.1 Fetch Robotics (USA) Company Details and Competitors

5.3.2 Fetch Robotics (USA) Key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Models and Performance

5.3.3 Fetch Robotics (USA) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.3.4 Fetch Robotics (USA) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.4 Gebo Cermex (Switzerland)

5.4.1 Gebo Cermex (Switzerland) Company Details and Competitors

5.4.2 Gebo Cermex (Switzerland) Key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Models and Performance

5.4.3 Gebo Cermex (Switzerland) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.4.4 Gebo Cermex (Switzerland) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.5 JBT Corporation (USA)

5.5.1 JBT Corporation (USA) Company Details and Competitors

5.5.2 JBT Corporation (USA) Key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Models and Performance



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.