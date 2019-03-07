3D Scanners Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2023 Market Research Report

New Study On “2019-2023 3D Scanners Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 3D Scanners Industry

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in 3D Scanners industry.

This report splits 3D Scanners market by 3D Scanners Type, by Technologies, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

3D Systems (USA)

API – Automated Precision Inc. (USA)

Artec Group Inc. (Luxembourg)

Carl Zeiss Industrielle Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)

Clickmox (Canada)

Creaform (Canada)

FARO (USA)

GOM (Germany)

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence (USA)

KREON Technologies (France)

Leica Geosystems (Switzerland)

Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)

Micro-Epsilon (Germany)

MICROPLAN (Italy)

Nikon Metrology (Japan)

Ophir Optronics (Israel)

Renishaw Measurement Devices (UK)

RIEGL LMS (Austria)

RIFTEK (Belarus)

SICK (Germany)

Sprecher Automation (Austria)

Steinbichler Optotechnik (Germany)

Stonex (Italy)

Suss MicroTec (Germany)

Tecscan Systems (Canada)

TOPCON (Japan)

Trimble (USA)

Vitronic Machine Vision (Germany)

WENZEL (Germany)

ZETEC (USA)

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

…

Main Product Type

3D Scanners Market, by 3D Scanners Type

Profile 3D Scanner

Code 3D Scanner

3D Scanners Market, by Technologies

Contact Scanning

Non-contact Active Scanning

Non-contact Passive Scanning

Main Applications

Measurement

Surface Inspection

Coordinate Measuring Machines

Spatial Imagery and Topography

Other (Object Measurement, NDT)

