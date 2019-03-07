Top Diabetes Therapies Opportunities Are in The Injectables Segment, New Report Shows

Global Diabetes Therapies Market, Historic and Forecast Growth Rates, By Segment, By Percentage

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diabetes Therapies Global Market Opportunities And Strategies from The Business Research Company suggests that 68% of all the $ growth in the global combined diabetes drugs market and insulin market by 2023 will come from injectables, adding up to almost $12 billion extra in annual sales. To take advantage of these opportunities, pharma manufacturers should use the strategies suggested by The Business Research Company’s analysis of diabetic therapy market trends, including the development of new drugs for diabetes-associated comorbidities and investing in expanding manufacturing operations. For instance, University at Buffalo spinoff Transira Therapeutics LLC is developing an injectable, hormone-based drug to support the treatment of type 2 diabetes patients. Sanofi S.A., a competitor in the diabetic therapies market, spent EUR 5.5 billion ($6.2 billion) for late stage product development in 2017.

The diabetes drugs market can be segmented into the oral drugs market and injectable drugs market. Oral drugs are mainly used in the treatment of type 2 and gestational diabetes, to control blood glucose levels. Injectable therapies include insulin administered through the use of insulin pens and insulin syringes. Insulin pens and syringes are used for injecting insulin into the body, mainly for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. In some cases, type 2 and gestational diabetes patients also require insulin injectables.

The injectables drugs segment was the largest segment in the global diabetic therapies market in 2018, with around 63% of the global total. This large share in the market was due to the prices of injectables being higher than for oral drugs. This segment is expected to grow at the highest forecast annual growth rate of around 7% to 2023. Major factors for this growth include increasing access to injectables in developing and some underdeveloped countries. The oral drugs segment is expected to be the slower growing segment, at an annual growth rate of about 5.5%.

Where To Learn More

Read Diabetes Therapies Global Market Opportunities And Strategies from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global diabetes therapies market, injectable diabetes drugs market, oral drugs market

Data Segmentations: Diabetic therapies market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – injectable drugs market and oral diabetes drugs market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Diabetes Therapies Market Organizations Covered: C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, NOVO NORDISK A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Merck & Company, Inc.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-23).

Other Information And Analyses: Diabetes therapies market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; per capita average diabetes therapies expenditure, global and by country; global diabetic therapies market in 2023- countries offering significant new opportunities, global diabetic therapies market in 2023- segments offering significant new opportunities, market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Diabetes Drug Industry: The report explains over 12 strategies for diabetic therapies sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include diabetic therapies companies collaborating with research organizations to discover novel ways to treat diabetes, and Novo Nordisk’s growth strategy of aiming at developing new antidiabetic drugs through strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.

Opportunities For Companies In The Diabetic Therapies Sector: The report reveals where the global diabetic therapies industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

